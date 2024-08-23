Looks like Jenna Ortega isn't the only Wednesday on Netflix anymore! The streamer announced today that Charithra Chandran, best known to Netflix audiences as Edwinda Sharma from Bridgerton Season 2, has joined the cast of One Piece Season 2 in the role of Miss Wednesday. In the manga's Arabasta Saga arc, Miss Wednesday is a Baroque Works agent who initially runs afoul of the Straw Hat Pirates, until some new information about her loyalties comes to light.

The news comes at the end of nearly a week full of announcements about the hit live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga. On Tuesday, Oda kicked things off, announcing that the rest of the week would bring with it exciting casting updates as production on Season 2 is underway on South Africa. Wednesday brought with it the news that Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik were cast as Drum Island's Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiriluk respectively, while on Thursday it was revealed that Never Have I Ever's Sendhil Ramamurthy was cast as Arabasta's king, Nefertari Cobra.

Who Else Is in 'One Piece' Season 2?

Image via Netflix

The new season will be led, once again, by Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero and Taz Skylar as Straw Hat pirates Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji respectively. While the Drum Island arc is where the crew meets their eventual ship's doctor, Tony Tony Chopper, and it was confirmed the character will appear in the new season, as of right now, no casting for the character has been revealed. The new season will also feature the return of Alvida (Illia Isorelys Paulino), Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward) and Gold Roger (Michael Dorman).

As for new faces joining for Season 2, it was previously announced that Late Night With the Devil's David Dastmalchian will be joining the series as Mr. 3, along with Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, and Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5. More new additions include Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

One Piece Season 2 is expected sometime in 2025. The first season is streaming on Netflix.

One Piece (Live-Action) 8 10

In a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, and to discover the mythical treasure known as 'One Piece.' Release Date August 31, 2023 Cast Iñaki Godoy , Mackenyu , Emily Rudd , McKinley Belcher III , Jacob Gibson , Taz Skylar Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

