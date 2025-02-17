In the summer of 2023, streaming giant Netflix brought the world of One Piece to our screens in live-action, and it has proven to be an exciting journey since. The adventures of Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his quest to become King of the Pirates by laying his hand on the One Piece treasure, drew in many new onlookers, and Season 2 has become a highly anticipated affair. The new season will see Luffy and the Straw Hats board the Going Merry and set off to locations such as Loguetown, Little Garden, and Drum Island as their quest across the Grand Line continues. Joe Manganiello will play Mr. 0, aka the "Desert King" Sir Crocodile, the main antagonist for the new season, and his co-star has teased his villainous role.

Manganiello is one of several new faces joining One Piece for Season 2. Another fresh face joining the cast is Katey Sagal, who will play Dr. Kureha of Drum Island. Speaking with ScreenRant during a recent interview, Sagal revealed that Manganiello's Crocodile is being set up for a major arch-villain storyline in One Piece season 3. This likely hints at a slow-burn introduction for the iconic antagonist throughout the show's second season. The Sons of Anarchy actress' comments read:

"He’s on it, too! Except I think they’re setting him up for the third season. I think—I do believe he came in for the second season, sort of towards the end, because I think he’s the big arch-villain in the third season. All the manga people will know—I don’t read the manga."

For manga readers and fans, of which quite a number of us are, we know Crocodile is the leader of the Baroque Works organization. Known within the operation as Mr. 0, the villain has long sought to dominate the desert locale known as Alabasta. Coming with clever cunning, Crocodile positions himself as a hero of the people while he plots to undermine Alabasta's ruler, King Cobra, on the side. Blessed with the Suna Suna no Mi devil fruit, he possesses the ability to transform, control, and create sand whenever he wants.

Crocodile Could Mean a Dark Potential Future for Luffy

Image via Netflix

Crocodile and Luffy have similarities, and that perhaps might be one of the reasons why Luffy might be unable to vanquish him in one season. Teasing his character's appearance and how he might affect Luffy, Manganiello, while referencing the original works and Crocodile's loss to Whitebeard, teases that Crocodile represents a "dark potential future" for Luffy should he fail to overcome his losses. He said:

"But what I found, he is this flip side of the coin from Luffy. Potentially, he represents this dark potential future for Luffy. If he's affected or allows the trauma of defeat to infect him the way it was for me, and I think that there's a part of Crocodile that wants everyone to suffer the way he did after Whitebeard, or with the disappointment of not becoming the King of the Pirates and letting that go."

Netflix is yet to reveal a release window for One Piece Season 2. Stick with Collider to find out when the new episodes drop as soon as it is announced.