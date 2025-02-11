Netflix might have dropped the ball in late January when the streamer basically revealed that the second season of the hit series, One Piece, had been delayed, as it was left out of the streamer's teasers for the new year. However, it didn't take the streamer to wipe the gloom off our faces with official confirmation that filming on the second season had wrapped. Exactly what that means regarding a release date remains to be ascertained. However, we can fix our minds on what the story for Luffy and the Straw Hats will be in the coming season. Standing in their way when the show returns will be the antagonist, Mr. 0, aka the "Desert King" Sir Crocodile.

Crocodile will be played by Joe Manganiello and, speaking during an interview with Screen Rant, teased the dynamic between Crocodile and the Straw Hats, hinting at parallels between him and Luffy. The Desert King is the leader of the Baroque Works organization, and will have notable friction with Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his quest to become King of the Pirates. Manganiello points out that Crocodile and Luffy's pasts are not so different, with both sharing great ambitions, but ultimately different approaches to attaining their goals. "For people keeping up with the pages as they've been coming out, especially the Marineford arc and beyond," Manganiello says. "There's a real turn for Crocodile later on. But in the early manga, come on, Crocodile's about as much fun as you can have as a villain. I use that term liberally, because when you really get into his backstory, he's not that much different from Luffy in some ways when they were young pirates."

Crocodile - A Fun Villain

As can sometimes happen with people when they go through life, circumstances change people, making them adopt new ways of making their dreams a reality. Manganiello concedes this to be the case for Crocodile, adding:

"It's just that events happened to Crocodile that put him onto a very different path. When you catch up with him, he's fully formed as an adult, in some ways meeting himself as that young, wistful-eyed pirate that he once was. You're catching up with him at the height of his powers, which is a lot of fun for me."

While Crocodile's ambitions haven't yet led him to become King of the Pirates, the Desert King heads a formidable organization in the Baroque Works. Among his stooges are Nico Robin (Lera Abova) aka the Devil Child, and David Dastmalchian's Mr. 3, both of them villains set to advance his agenda. His dark success story might be a representation of where things might lead for Luffy, if the captain of the Straw Hats wallows in his losses rather than overcome them.

