Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece has wrapped filming on its second season and fans of the show can begin to look forward to new adventures. The changes that are coming include new locations, including places such as Loguetown, Little Garden, and Drum Island as the Straw Hats journey across the Grand Line. There will also be an inflow of new characters for fans to get acquainted with as well. Top of the list will be Joe Manganiello, who will play Mr. 0, aka the "Desert King" Sir Crocodile, the season's main antagonist. Crocodile will be the main obstacle that stands in the way of Inaki Godoy's Monkey D. Luffy, as he sets out to find the treasure of a lifetime in the One Piece and become King of the Pirates.

Manganiello will play Crocodile, the powerful head of the criminal syndicate Baroque Works, with several competent subordinates at his disposal, including Nico Robin (Lera Abova), aka the Devil Child, and David Dastmalchian's Mr. 3. Speaking to Parade, Manganiello discussed his experience making the show, revealing that Crocodile will be taken into unexplored territories in the coming season. Understanding Crocodile's story, including certain aspects of his persona, including missing an arm, helped Manganiello develop and deliver a worthy performance.

"What I love is that there are so many different spices put into the jambalaya mix," Manganiello reveals to the outlet. "You know, I am missing an arm. And other characters in the canon are missing limbs, and they have things in common with why they are missing those limbs. And so it made me think about, 'How did I lose this?'" The Kill Room actor goes on to add, "Because there are things that have never been explained about the character in either the manga or the anime, and I had the opportunity to talk to Oda about my thoughts on where his scar came from, how the lost limb happened and the hook was replaced, his new choice of profession as casino owner and mob boss rather than pirate, the devil fruit."

Manganiello Hopes To Deliver an Authentic Performance