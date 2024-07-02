The Big Picture Netflix announces One Piece Season 2 beginning production, with Episode 1 titled "The Beginning and the End".

Season 2 will feature familiar faces and new cast members, and is filming in South Africa.

No release date yet for One Piece Season 2; Season 1 is available on Netflix.

In a post made on their official X (formerly Twitter) page, Netflix seems to have officially announced the title for the first episode of One Piece Season 2. The hotly anticipated second outing has been on the minds of fans ever since the first finished, with the sophomore edition of this big-budget anime adaptation finally receiving some major updates. In the post, next to some recognizable props from the series, is the script for episode 1 of One Piece Season 2, sub-titled, "The Beginning and the End". The script also tells audiences that Season 2, Episode 1 has been penned by Matt Owens and Ian Stokes, two names that both wrote in Season 1 but never together.

For lovers of the original anime series, this gives a clue as to what may lie in store for the Straw Hats, with episode 48 of the show titled, "The Town of the Beginning and the End - Arrival at Loguetown". Whether this means a similar plot to the episode will be crafted in the Season 2 opener is anyone's guess, but it is very unlikely to be a mere coincidence. This is especially true considering Season 1 of the Netflix adaptation saw the arrival of Captain Smoker (Callum Kerr), suggesting that Season 2 will take place at least initially in the aforementioned Loguetown.

'One Piece' Season 2 Has Officially Entered Production

In a video released via YouTube, it was confirmed that Season 2 of One Piece had entered production just yesterday. The video saw the fan-favorite faces of Iñaki Godoy (Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji) back on their trusty Going Merry as they set sail on filming in South Africa. After the success of the first outing, the second must build upon its well-laid foundations, which include the reprisal of some of the best characters as well as the introduction of more. Luckily, the series has an enormous catalog of characters from the original anime to work from.

Additions and returns to the Season 2 cast include the likes of David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry. One Piece Season 2 is yet to receive a release date, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when one is finally released.

The title of One Piece Season 2, Episode 1 has been revealed - "The Beginning and the End". All episodes of One Piece's first season are available to watch on Netflix right now.

One Piece (Live-Action) 8 10

In a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, and to discover the mythical treasure known as 'One Piece.' Release Date August 31, 2023 Cast Iñaki Godoy , Mackenyu , Emily Rudd , McKinley Belcher III , Jacob Gibson , Taz Skylar Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix