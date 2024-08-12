This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It has been an exciting time for Straw Hats enthusiasts, as only a month ago the streaming service, Netflix, announced that the second season of the live-action adaptation of One Piece had officially begun production. While the streamer is yet to reveal when the hotly anticipated second season will hit its platform, it took time, in honor of fans of the shōnen series, to celebrate One Piece Day. To help make the occasion a truly memorable one, Netflix enlisted the service of none other than the captain of the Going Merry, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), to offer a quick word and share an update with his fellow Straw Hats.

In a video shared on the official One Piece X account, Godoy, while speaking impressive Japanese, revealed he would have loved to share the occasion with fans, but sadly he can't as he films the live-action second season in Cape Town. Excitingly, he also noted that perfecting his Japanese is something he is vigorously working on, in hopes of traveling to Japan soon to converse with One Piece enthusiasts in Japanese. With production underway for the coming season, there is excitement among fans regarding which direction it will take. The first season was largely faithful to the source material, and should that trend persist in season 2, the likes of Loguetown, Drum Island, Little Garden, and Alabasta are likely to make an appearance or two.

Netflix's 'One Piece' Has Been A Worthy Live-Action Adaptation

One Piece is adapted from the popular Japanese manga series of the same name by Oda Eiichirō, with the anime launching in 1999 and spanning well over a thousand episodes to date. Within weeks of its premiere, the first season shot to the top of the Netfix charts, holding down the position for many weeks and breaking records along the way. A second season was greenlit within a month of the show's premiere, a testament to its success. Godoy's decision to learn Japanese and travel to Japan for a meet and greet, is a testament to the actor's commitment and love for the anime series.

The second season of One Piece will see the return of the rest of the Going Merry crew, including Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. For fans of the series hoping for a swift return, there is a bit of disappointing news. Becky Clements, President of Tomorrow Studios, recently commented on a possible release date and it wasn't particularly exciting news. "This is a very VFX-heavy year, so it’s going to be a while. We are a long time out. We film into December," Clements revealed.

One Piece is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. Watch the Godoy video above.

