We already had hints here and there that filming of the second season of One Piece was done, but today Netflix made it official. With a first-look photo that shows the Straw Hats together on a celebration day (more on that later), the streamer took to social media to signal to fans that the hit series will now enter the long process of post-production. We still don't have a release date, but estimates and rumors point to a late 2025 or early 2026 debut for the new episodes.

The biggest evidence we have that Netflix isn't really counting on the new season of One Piece debuting this year is because last week the streamer teased its 2025 releases with sneak peeks and first-look images, but One Piece wasn't among the titles celebrated. Chances are that the streamer is just being careful: for a show with so many special and practical effects, post-production can be a bit unpredictable. So, we might get a date when this next phase of the production is in advanced stages.

Of course, the image isn't that revealing when it comes to hints of the events that will take place in Season 2, but banners behind the Straw Hats indicate that the photo was taken when they were filming an episode in which a city-wide celebration is happening. According to the banners, it's Marine Victory Day and it celebrates the 22nd anniversary of the execution of Gold Roger (Michael Dorman), an event that was depicted in the very first scene of One Piece Season 1 — and also what sets the whole series' story into motion.

More Revelations From 'One Piece' Season 2 Are Coming

Image via Netflix

Character-wise, we still have a lot to see in terms of first look images. The Netflix photo shows Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Usopp (Jacob Romero), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd) and Sanji (Taz Skylar), but One Piece fans know fully well that the new season is welcoming a huge slate of characters that will make the story even more fun to watch. Among the new cast members, Season 2 will include David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3, Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy) as Dr. Kureha, Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) as Nefertari Cobra and Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton) as Miss Wednesday, just to name a few.

Additionally, fans of One Piece can celebrate that manga and anime creator Eiichiro Oda is still very much a part of the decision-making process of the live-action series, meaning that just like in Season 1, all changes that the new episodes make were sanctioned by the mangaka. In order to underscore this, Netflix recently revealed that the creator visited the sets in Cape Town and had a conversation with Luffy himself about the story.

Netflix is yet to reveal a release window for One Piece Season 2. Stick with Collider to find out when the new episodes drop as soon as it is announced.