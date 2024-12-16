Straw hats gather! One Piece Season 2 has wrapped filming (Via Comicbook). The highly anticipated next season of the Netflix series was filming in South Africa with the entire cast and crew. The first season was very successful for the streamers and is widely considered the best manga adaptation given its fidelity to source material, visuals, and performances.

While no official announcement about the filming wrap has been made, the news comes as Cape Town-based stuntwoman Natalie Walsh posted an image on social media with three fellow stuntmen and choreographers, with the caption “Wrap party vibes let’s gooooo.” The news is welcomed by eager fans who can’t wait for another kickass season.

Will There Be ‘One Piece Season 3’?

https://x.com/pewpiece/status/1868215491665285378

While the filming has wrapped fans won’t be seeing the next iteration anytime soon as actor Vincent Regan previously revealed: “The show will be ready for Netflix before Christmas next year.” So there’s a long wait while the show goes into post-production, and we get to see any new material. However, fans can rejoice as the actor further divulged about a potential third season.

“I guess they’ll start filming season 3 pretty soon, and I think they are doing- I think it’s called the Albasta story arc. I think it’s going to take two seasons.” He further hyped fans divulging, “What I’ve seen of the designs, drawings, and when I was there, there was some really fun stuff being shot there at the moment.”

While there is no official confirmation from the makers or the streamer about future seasons, covering the Albasta story arc will bring a satisfactory end to the story. For now, fans can only wait for the events to unfold. The upcoming season will see the return of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. While new faces include Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Werner Coetser as Dorry, and Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 among others.

The second season of Netflix’s One Piece has no official premiere date. You can check out the post above and stay tuned to Collider for further information about the new installment and catch-up on Season 1 on Netflix.