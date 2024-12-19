When it comes to dedication to a role, and the spirit required to fully embody it, there were few people better prepared to take on the role of Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation than star Iñaki Godoy. The star embarked on a journey earlier this year to learn Japanese, and now Netflix has released an exciting update on his progress: an interview with One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, conducted entirely in Japanese, from the Cape Town set, where filming is currently underway for a December 2025 release.

The pair chat about the progress on Season 2, with this being Oda's first visit to set, and we get a behind the scenes look at some of the props and costumes, much like back during the Geeked Week sneak peek at the new season. Oda and Godoy also tease some of the "huge and crazy" elements coming to Season 2, keeping it spoiler free as Oda says the trip to the Grand Line will necessarily bring new challenges with it, being the most dangerous of the seas. Plus, it's just more interesting for the audience to watch the stakes get bigger with each passing season and story arc.

Who Else Is in 'One Piece' Season 2?

In addition to Godoy, Season 2 will see the return of Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji rounding out the Straw Hat pirates. Also returning are Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger. Joining the crew in Season 2, though no casting has been announced yet, is the ship's doctor, the adorable Tony Tony Chopper, who will likely join the crew during the Drum Island arc, provided things don't change in the adaptation.

Beyond the returning pirates, Season 2 also boasts some serious star power, with Katey Sagal set to play Dr. Kureha along with Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, and Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0. The latter two will play a major role in the Baroque Works arc, along with Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3 and Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine. Rounding out the cast are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

One Piece Season 2 is filming now. Check out the interview with Oda and Godoy above and stream Season 1 on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 One Piece (Live-Action)

In a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, and to discover the mythical treasure known as 'One Piece.' Release Date August 31, 2023 Cast Iñaki Godoy , Mackenyu , Emily Rudd , Jacob Romero Gibson , Taz Skylar Seasons 1 Story By Eiichiro Oda Writers Matt Owens , Steven Maeda , Tom Hyndman Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) One Piece Showrunner Matt Owens Expand

Watch on Netflix