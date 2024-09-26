When the renewal of Netflix's smash-hit anime/manga adaptation One Piece came through, not many would say they were overtly surprised by it. Based on the original mangaka by Eiichirô Oda, the show went on to defy the long-standing stigma against live-action anime adaptations. Now One Piece Season 2 is filming in Cape Town, and with it comes the expansion of the story to cover the Arabasta Saga. The series has been on a roll recently, and Season 2 has cast Lera Abova to play Nico Robin, in what will be the character's live action debut. This comes just days after the series found its Mr. Zero in Joe Manganiello.

Now, the actress who is known for her role in the Pitch Perfect series, has teased Robin's role onscreen to the anime fandom. Since the show's debut in 2023, One Piece has received nothing but love, and Abova is becoming enveloped in that. As she steps into the role of Miss All Sunday, the actress took to social media to share a letter informing the fandom of how appreciative she is of their love. One Piece is filled with many complex and intriguing characters, and Abova has assured fans that she has, and continues to do her research on Miss All Sunday to deliver the best version possible. The actress wasn't short of praise for Oda Sensei and series showrunner Matt Owens either.

Abova's letter to the One Piece family reads in part:

"A few days ago, I was introduced to something I didn't know existed: a whole community of such loyal fans who will protect and uplift you, just like each of the Straw Hats would." "I feel so loved by so many incredible people. Deep people. Strong people. People who are so special, both individually and as a community... I can't wait for you to see what we've done for season two, and I will, of course, do my absolute best to bring Miss All Sunday to life, so that you, as the biggest part of the One Piece family, feed proud and happy. Thank you, Oda-sensei, for creating this wonderful piece of culture that shows us life is about friendship and love for one another. That together we can conquer any battle that comes our way, and that life truly comes from within us."

From Adversary to Nakama

Currently filming, there is no release date in sight for the second season of the series. Series creator, Oda had previously confirmed that the coming episodes will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs as it sticks to the source material. While characters like Tony Tony Chopper might be thrust fully into the story in Season 2, Miss All Sunday will most likely have a reserved antagonist in season 2 before a pronounced role in season 3. A member of the Baroque Works led by Crocodile, the Devil Child is empowered with Devil Fruit powers which allow her to spring limbs from any surface in her vicinity.

A formidable adversary for Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hats, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji, a series of intense trials with the Straw Hats will ultimately transform Nico Robin into nakama - crewmate.

One Piece Season 2 is aiming for a 2025 release date. Read Abova's letter above and stream the first season on Netflix.

Release Date August 31, 2023 Cast Iñaki Godoy , Mackenyu , Emily Rudd , McKinley Belcher III , Jacob Gibson , Taz Skylar Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

