Get ready to come aboard and bring along all your hopes and dreams because Netflix's smash-hit anime/manga adaptation One Piece is officially returning for a second season.

The announcement of One Piece Season 2 really doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the flagship season has become one of Netflix's most popular shows. For two weeks after its premiere, One Piece Season 1 Was at the tippy top of Netflix's streaming charts, even beating out records held by the formidable Stranger Things. Series creators Steven Maeda and Matt Owens and original mangaka Eiichirô Oda defied the long-standing stigma against live-action anime adaptations. They took material that was once thought to be completely unadaptable and turned it into one of the biggest success stories of 2023.

Clearly, Netflix subscribers everywhere, whether they were already a fan of the One Piece franchise or not, completely fell in love with the aspiring King of the Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), and his Straw Hat crew. Now that this merry band of misfits has defeated the dreaded fishman pirate Arlong (McKinley Belcher III) and conquered the East Blue, they are now setting their sights on the treacherous Grand Line, where the elusive One Piece treasure is thought to be hidden. To learn more about the upcoming season and its cast, plot, announcement, and more, here is everything we know so far about One Piece Season 2.

When is One Piece Season 2 Coming Out?

So, we have good news and bad news regarding the development of One Piece Season 2. The good news is that the producers of One Piece have confirmed that Season 2 is already entirely written, which will save a huge amount of time on the pre-production process. The bad news is that the AMPTP is still somehow unwilling to pay their writers and actors their fair share, as the historic dual strike of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA is still ongoing at the time of this writing. Due to this, the filming and production of One Piece Season 2 will not be able to begin until at least the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved.

Where Can You Watch One Piece Season 2?

Given how massive of a success Season 1 of One Piece was, it's easy to see why Netflix will continue to be the home of the hit series. In a way, One Piece Season 1 was something of a redemption arc for Netflix, at least in terms of how their anime and manga adaptations have been received in the past. The Death Note film was a widely mocked misfire, and the Cowboy Bebop series didn't even make it past the first season. That said, if Season 2 of One Piece is even half the quality of Season 1, then it's safe to say that fans are in good hands.

Does One Piece Season 2 Have a Trailer?

While we're still far from getting a proper trailer for One Piece Season 2, Netflix did share the above video to put any fears to rest that Luffy and the crew wouldn't be returning. The message video above comes courtesy of One Piece creator Eiichirô Oda via snail phone. Oda-Sensei begins by thanking all the audiences around the globe for making the live-action One Piece series an international success. To further thank you, Eiichirô Oda shares the news we've all been waiting to hear - Iñaki Godoy's Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat crew will return for a Season 2. It doesn't end there either, as the One Piece creator also teases that fans can expect to see a particular reindeer doctor make his live-action debut in Season 2.

Who Stars in One Piece Season 2?

One Piece fans can expect the core members of the Straw Hat crew will be returning for Season 2. This, of course, begins with Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy. Season 1 saw the La Querida del Centauro star bring the undeterred optimism of the stretchy-wannabe pirate to life in spectacular fashion. He likely won't be alone, as the rest of the Straw Hat crew is bound to be filled out by Emily Rudd (Hunters) as fearless navigator Nami, Mackenyu (Knights of the Zodiac) as first mate swordsman Zoro, Jacob Romero (Greenleaf) as the clever marksman Usopp, and Taz Skylar (The Lazarus Project) as the charming chef Sanji.

It's also more than likely we'll see the Marine characters from Season 1 return, including Vincent Regan (300) as Luffy's Vice Admiral grandfather Garp, Morgan Davies (Evil Dead Rise) as the passionate recruit Koby, and Aidan Scott (The Kissing Booth 2) as redeemed spoiled brat Helmeppo. Also likely to come back are two villains from Season 1, including Jeff Ward (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Buggy the Clown and Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Captain Alvida.

That only accounts for the returning characters, but at the very least two new faces are practically confirmed to appear in Season 2. The first is the one who was teased in the pre-credits scene of the Season 1 finale, that being the ruthless Marine Captain Smoker. The second is the one teased in Eiichirô Oda's announcement video, with the notion that Dr. Tony Tony Chopper will be joining the live-action One Piece universe. If that's the case, the live-action series already has a perfect candidate to play Chopper's mentor of Dr. Kureha, as Academy Award-winning actress and self-described One Piece super fan Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed interest in the part even before Season 1. Other characters who could potentially appear are antagonist pirate warlord Crocodile, his second-in-command Nico Robin, and the rest of his evil crew from Baroque Works, not to mention their main target, Princess Vivi.

What is One Piece Season 2 About?

If Season 2 of One Piece continues Season 1's dedication to accuracy, then the sophomore season will likely be adapting the

(also referred to by the different spelling of the Alabasta Saga). In the manga and anime, the Straw Hat crew make their final supply preparations in the East Blue port of Lougetown, which just so happens to be the place where pirate king Gold D. Roger (Michael Dorman) was killed. While making preparations, they eventually meet Captain Smoker, who vows to chase the troublesome pirates into the Grand Line.

Once the crew makes it to the Grand Line, their quest for the One Piece treasure is put on hold when the meet Vivi - a princess exiled from her kingdom of Arabasta. The kingdom has been manipulated by a pirate warlord named Crocodile, who has convinced the people of Arabasta that he is the hero they've always wanted. Little do they know that Crocodile secretly controls a criminal organization called Baroque Works. If the name sounds familiar, that's the same organization Zoro was almost recruited for in Season 1's pilot episode. With Crocodile's vile plans for the kingdom becoming known, Luffy and the Straw Hats decide to help their new friend Vivi stop Baroque Works.

Oh, and in between all of that, Luffy recruits a shape-shifting reindeer and expert doctor named Chopper as the sixth official Straw Hat member because, of course, he does.

Who is Making One Piece Season 2?

The complete crew for One Piece Season 2 has not yet been announced. However, it's expected that series creators Steven Maeda (Lost) and Matt Owens (Luke Cage) will still be involved. The same goes for One Piece manga creator Eiichirô Oda.

Is the Arabasta Saga of the One Piece Anime Streaming on Netflix?

Want to get a head start on the story of One Piece's Arabasta saga before Season 2 of the live-action series? Well, you're in luck because Netflix has the original One Piece series up until the Thriller Bark arc (which is a ways away from where the live-action show is now). To pick up where the live-action show left off, you can start in the Loguetown arc in Episode 45 and conclude with the Arabasta saga in Episode 130. You can skip Episodes 54-61 because they are filler episodes that don't have anything to do with the overarching plot.

You can also see the entire anime watch order of One Piece by clicking here.