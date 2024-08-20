The Big Picture Season 2 of Netflix's live-action One Piece series is shaping up with new locations inspired by the Arabasta Saga.

Exciting new cast announcements are coming, building anticipation for the upcoming episodes of the show.

Creator Eiichiro Oda is hands-on with production, ensuring that the results will match fans' high expectations.

Season 2 of the Netflix One Piece live-action series received an exciting update from the manga's creator, Eiichiro Oda. Over on social media, details of what's been going on behind the scenes were revealed, such as upcoming locations and where they are in production. Oda has been hands-on during production since the adaptation was first announced, and it seems that his role continues as the show progresses towards its future installments.

As Season 2's production continues in South Africa, Oda revealed a variety of new locations that will be introduced, many of which were featured in the Arabasta Saga. They include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. In addition, more cast announcements have been scheduled for the next three days. Back in June, Netflix introduced the live-action cast for the Baroque Work agents, which included David Dastmalchian as Mr 3, Jazzara Jaslyn, as Valentine, and Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5. In addition, Callum Kerr, Julia Rehwald, Rob Colletti, and Ty Keogh have also been added to this ever-expanding list. So it will be pretty exciting to see who else will be involved in the show. Will they finally reveal who will play Chopper? Time will tell.

Oda has also promised that nothing will be released until he's satisfied with the results. This was the same pledge he made during Season 1's production, and it worked out in the end as Netflix's One Piece series generated a high critics score of 85 percent and an average audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It also received an award during the 76th Writers Guild of America Awards for the "Television: Children's Episodic, Long Form and Specials" category.

How is 'One Piece' Still Popular To This Day?

It's no secret that One Piece is a Japanese franchise juggernaut. The manga was first published in 1997, and it's still going on to this day, with over 109 volumes in circulation worldwide. Meanwhile, the 1999 anime series is still being broadcast and is currently in its 21st season.

The franchise broke numerous records, according to Guinness World Records, as the manga held the title for the "most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author" in 2015 and 2022. In 2024, it broke the record for "the most DVDs released by a serial anime TV programme."

Aside from the TV show and the manga, the franchise has also released 15 films, with the most recent being the 2022 feature, One Piece Film: Red. It generated over $171 million worldwide and now holds the title of the highest-grossing One Piece film and the 4th highest-grossing Japanese film of all time.

Season 1 of the One Piece live-action series is available to stream on Netflix. Season 2 is currently scheduled to enter streaming in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

