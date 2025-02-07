Ahoy One Piece fans! Exciting pirate news arrived earlier in the week when Netflix officially revealed that filming on the highly anticipated second season of its hit series had wrapped. To mark the special occasion, the streamer released a first-look photo that brought the Straw Hat crew together, including the sword-wielding badass, Roronoa Zoro, played by Mackenyu. While the image shows our beloved pirate crew, it does not capture the litany of new characters Season 2 will be introducing. One of the characters coming aboard for the adventure across the Grand Line is the reindeer doctor, Tony Tony Chooper.

The second season of One Piece will see the Straw Hat crew traveling to places like Loguetown, Little Garden, and Drum Island. Tony Tony Chooper, will be a character they encounter on the latter, before ultimately recruiting the young and hopeful doctor. Speaking with Variety, and being careful not to reveal too much, Mackenyu revealed that he found Netflix's adaptation of Chopper to be the "cutest," saying: "I’m trying not to spoil anything, but there’s a lot of new characters coming out. The arc — [“One Piece” creator Eiichiro Oda,] Oda-sensei announced it — we’re going to cover till Chopper comes out. And I met Chopper! He was the cutest!"

Mackenyu has his hands full, and he would not like it any other way. The actor has been tapped to join the voice cast for the upcoming video game, Assassin's Creed: Shadows. Mackenyu will be voicing Gennojo, a member of the Shinobi League and a key character for the protagonist. The actor revealed his admiration for the Assassin's Creed franchise, and his joy at being a part of it. In the same interview, he also reveals his huge admiration for Chopper as well. "Oh, my God, I’m a Chopper fan," he revealed. "So just being able to act beside him is crazy. It was something special to bring home." Mackenyu is living the dream.

A Super-Sized Cast for 'One Piece' Season 2