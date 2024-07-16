The Big Picture Mackenyu's workout transformation for One Piece Season 2 hints at a stronger Zoro character development ahead.

New characters with exciting powers are set to join the Straw Hat Crew in the upcoming season of One Piece.

Season 2 of the live-action adaptation is in production, promising more adventures and battles for the Pirate King title.

Ahoy fellow Straw Hat Pirates! Last summer, Netflix's live action adaptation of One Piece, took streaming by storm, as it introduced us to the would be King of Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy). Earlier this month, it was announced that production on season two was on the way, suggesting a return to the series is within sight. Mackenyu, who stars as Luffy's sword-wielding badass, Zoro, has shown off his workout transformation ahead of going back on the deck of the Going Merry.

Taking to Instagram, physical trainer Lloyd Naicker has posted an image of Mackenyu ahead of his return as Zoro in the sophomore season of One Piece. The image reveals Mackenyu's workout transformation, showing off bigger muscles than he brought to the party in the show's first season. A formidable and gifted swordsman, Zoro fights with a combination of three swords, elegantly working together, and the new look for the character suggests that his reputation will only grow in season 2 of One Piece.

Despite being an exceptional fighter, the first season of One Piece left Zoro with a bit of a sore taste in his mouth. Zoro had battled Dracule Mihawk, and was well beaten in a valiant attempt. Rather than sulk about being bested by the more experienced pirate, Zoro decides that his driving force was to become the best swordsman in the world. This potentially explains the star's decision to workout extensively and fit the part. When One Piece returns, the series seems set to tow the path of the original anime series, as it adapts the Arabasta Saga. This arc of the story will see the Straw Hat Crew face off against the criminal syndicate known as Baroque Works.

New Characters Are Coming to 'One Piece'

Based on the manga series by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is littered with fascinating and powerful characters. Besides the aforementioned duo of Godoy and Mackenyu, the sophomore season will welcome back other Straw Hats like Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji). Familiar characters such as Alvida, Buggy the Clown, and Gold Roger, played by Illia Isorelys Paulino, Jeff Ward and Michael Dorman respectively, are also set to return.

The exact storyline for season 2 remains shrouded in mystery. However, fans of the show can expect to see several new and exciting characters in the coming season. In the world of One Piece, new characters often mean new powers, and show editor Eric Litman, has previously teased the arrival of some wonderful and wild new powers. "I have read some of the scripts for [One Piece] season two," he revealed. "I am pretty excited about where things are going. I don't want to say too much. There are some pretty cool powers coming."

One Piece Season 2 is in production now. Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

