Another of the main creative forces behind Netflix's One Piece live-action adaptation is jumping off the Going Merry after Season 2 wrapped production. Matt Owens, who originally co-created and served as co-showrunner on the series with Steven Maeda has decided to step back to focus on his mental health. With his decision announced on Instagram, the main creative duo who spearheaded the effort at Netflix to adapt Eiichirô Oda's long-running manga is no longer involved, or, at the very least, is no longer calling the shots. Only Percy Jackson and the Olympians writer and co-executive producer Joe Tracz remains as showrunner for post-production after he took over for Maeda last April.

Owens has arguably been the mastermind behind One Piece, not only shaping the first two seasons but also laying out how the future would look for the show as it continued to adapt more of the manga. He's been deeply involved in the extensive process since the very beginning and remained co-showrunner until the cameras finished rolling. While the project has been a dream for him, it's a massively challenging undertaking, involving lengthy shoots in South Africa and intensive special effects work to make what's been hailed as one of the best live-action anime adaptations to date. "The last six years working on the live-action One Piece have been a life-changing journey. A dream come true," he said in his post. "It’s also been A LOT. So I’m stepping off the Going Merry to take a break and focus on myself and my mental health."

Notably, Owens sounds interested in returning for future seasons, but for now, the focus is on taking as much time as needed for himself after the gargantuan undertaking of the series. His departure isn't expected to hurt the show's chances of landing a Season 3 renewal. Instead, that seems like all but a given, especially after the show made a massive first impression with over 18.5 million views and over 140 million hours watched within its first week on the platform in 2023 and ranked among the best-received Netflix originals with a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Back in June, Patty actor Brashaad Mayweather teased that Season 3 would look to film back-to-back with Season 2, though there's been no official confirmation.

What To Expect From 'One Piece' Season 2