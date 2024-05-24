The Big Picture Netflix's live action adaptation of One Piece received rave reviews, scoring a quick Season 2 renewal.

The show's second season will introduce the villainous Miss Goldenweek, according to a new casting call.

The upcoming season will focus on the Arabasta saga, expanding the adventure of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew in the Grand Line.

Depending on what generation you belong to and what interests you hold when it comes to entertainment, you'd be very aware that One Piece has been around a long time. Based on the manga series by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece has gone beyond the illustrated to the animated, spanning over a thousand episodes of Monkey D. Luffy. Ultimately, in 2023, Netflix decided to deep its toes into pirate waters, and it was a brilliant decision. The show received a hugely positive response and reception from fans and critics alike, as the show has been deemed one of the best anime/manga adaptations ever made. The success of the first season resulted in a second season which is currently in development. A new report from a casting call teases a new character for the second season of One Piece, and an episode count.

The first season of Netflix's live action adaptation of One Piece came with an ambitious scope which was properly written and executed given the volume of content that needed adapting. The second season brings with it new challenges for The Straw Hat Crew, and per Comicbook, there is new casting information for the character of Miss Goldenweek. It reads:

"Female, any ethnicity. A deadpan Wednesday Addams type. Don't be fooled by her youthful appearance and childlike demeanor. She's a twisted killer with supernatural powers of persuasion, who can make her victims obey her every sadistic whim. Instead of making friends, she finds it easier to make people into playthings, turning them into living dolls at her tea party of horrors. Even our protagonist – a stalwart optimist with unshakable dreams – finds his will sapped in her presence. When our heroes find a way to turn the tables on her, she'll pay the price with a taste of her own depraved medicine. Seeking 18+ to play young to late teens. Recurring guest star."

The 'One Piece' Adventure Stretches Across The Grand Line

The first season of One Piece had successfully covered the entirety of the East Blue saga faithfully, with the coming season set to focus on the adventures in the Arabasta saga. For those familiar with the anime, the Arabasta saga is quite expansive, and it would be interesting to see how it comes together. The newly teased villain, Miss Goldenweek, is the partner of yet another antagonist, Mr. 3. The pair are a part of a crime syndicate known only as Baroque Works, and should be familiar to those who hold the animated series dear.

Leading The Straw Hat Crew and taking us on this adventure is Iñaki Godoy, who stars as Monkey D. Luffy who has been gifted the Devil Fruits powers. The rest of the Captain's crew includes Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), Roronoa Zoro (played by Mackenyu, son of the late martial arts icon Sonny Chiba), Nami (Emily Rudd), and Sanji (Taz Skylar). In the second season under the leadership of Captain Monkey D. Luffy, sees the crew venture into the Grand Line, and further adventures and villains in the Arabasta Saga.

One Piece is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

