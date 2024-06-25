The Big Picture Netflix announced four new Baroque Works agents in Season 2 of One Piece, set for a 2025 release date.

David Dastmalchian. Jazzara Jaslyn, Camrus Johnson, and Daniel Lasker have been added to the cast.

Based on the popular manga/anime, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew in search of the One Piece treasure.

As Season 2 of Netflix hit series One Piece continues to take shape, the streamer is slowly letting us know some information about what we can expect from the new batch of episodes. Today, a very exciting announcement welcomed four new faces to the cast, and they are all Baroque Works agents. Netflix is currently eyeing a 2025 release date for the new season, but a specific release window is yet to be announced.

The Baroque Works Agents Are Set For 'One Piece' Season 2

Image via IFC

The first name announced for the Season 2 cast is a treat to horror fans everywhere: David Dastmalchian will play Mr. 3. The actor was already pretty well-known by audiences, but he recently rose to prominence after a spectacular performance in the horror movie Late Night With the Devil. In One Piece, his character is a loan shark that is one of the main antagonists from the manga and anime series. Considering that Netflix has embraced the crazy in Season 1 of One Piece, it is not unlikely that the exaggerated number 3 on top of the character's hair might become part of his live-action look in Season 2. Next up is Jazzara Jaslyn, who was recruited to play Miss Valentine, a Baroque Works agent who can usually be found at the new Spiders Cafe. Her power is pretty distinct: she can drastically increase the density of her lean body up to 10,000 kilograms. Jaslyn previously starred in Professionals, Lioness and Warrior.

Her character will probably team up with Camrus Johnson, who will play Mr. 5. In the One Piece manga and anime, the duo tends to fight together, and Mr. 5 is a dangerous enemy due to his ability to create explosions with his body parts. Johnson is mostly known for playing Batwing in Batwoman. Last but not least, Daniel Lasker will play the oddly-haired Mr. 9, who is also one of the main antagonists from the franchise. He has his identification number tattoed on his face and usually fights with two metal bats. Lasker was rencently in American Monster and Max's Raised By Wolves. Netflix is yet to announce if all the new cast members will be regulars, but considering that Season 2 will likely cover more than one arc, it's likely that they pop up in different episodes just like the villains did in Season 1.

Despite Baroque Works being an explicit element from Season 2 of One Piece, Netflix is still keeping a lot of secrets from the new episodes in order not to spoil too much for fans. In Season 1, there were many surprises as the episodes mixed and matched arcs in order to play with easter Eggs and catch the fanbase off guard, so chances are the production team — once again supervised by franchise creator Eiichiro Oda — will do it once again.

Netflix is yet to announce a release window for Season 2 of One Piece.

