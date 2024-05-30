The Big Picture One Piece's live-action adaptation on Netflix has received critical acclaim, paving the way for an exciting second season with new powers and villains.

Show editor Eric Litman teases dynamic fight scenes and the introduction of unique Devil Fruit powers in season two of the popular anime adaptation.

With a focus on the adventures in the Arabasta saga, season two of One Piece will feature the arrival of new villains, including the Baroque Works crime syndicate.

Entertainment sources are varied across the globe, and sometimes written, and illustrated media can house some of the most enthralling stories. One Piece has been an anime Titan for many decades, and is based on the manga series by Eiichiro Oda. Having already made the transition from a manga series to the animated sphere, Netflix took it a step further in 2023 with the live-action adaptation of the critically acclaimed animation. Despite having a mixed history with such adaptations, the streamer was able to carve out success with One Piece, receiving praise from both critics and audiences alike.

Now all eyes turn to the show's second season, and show editor Eric Litman teases the arrival of wonderful and wild new powers being brought to the screen this coming season. Production on the second season should get on the way soon, and while speaking with GoldDerby, Litman was quizzed about fight scenes, and how difficult it is to get proper footage with Roronoa Zoro (played by Mackenyu) flashing multiple swords around. While Litman notes that everyone brings their A-game, he adds, "I might change things here and there, but the fights are extremely dynamic and a lot of fun. I couldn't be more proud."

Eating a Devil Fruit in One Piece has the ability to utterly change the life of whoever takes a bite, granting unique powers and abilities. When asked which he'd prefer, Litman leaned towards the Gomu Gomu no Mi, which blesses the show's protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) with rubber-like abilities. He then goes on to add regarding new powers in season two, "I have read some of the scripts for [One Piece] season two," Litman reveals. "I am pretty excited about where things are going. I don't want to say too much. There are some pretty cool powers coming."

New Devil Fruits & New Villains In Season Two

For those familiar with the lore of One Piece, there is an abundance of utterly unbelievable powers that are available to anyone who can eat a Devil Fruit. While Luffy could become the strongest character in the One Piece universe due to Gomu Gomu no Mi, and the wide range of powers it bestowed on the Captain of The Straw Hat Crew. There exist other Devil Fruits, like The Yami Yami no Mi which affords Marshal D. Teach a deceptive advantage over other Devil Fruit users, the Pika Pika no Mi and the Hie Hie no Mi fruit used by Kizaru and Kuzan, respectively, are among a host of fruits that could pose a challenge to Luffy's travels across the Grand Line.

The first season covered the entirety of the East Blue saga, and the coming season is set to turn to the adventures in the Arabasta saga. Along with these new powers teased by Litman, season two will also feature the arrival of new villains, with a crime syndicate known only as Baroque Works, making their mark.

One Piece is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

