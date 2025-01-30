Today is a pretty good day to be a Netflix subscriber. The streamer decided to tease several of the biggest releases they have in store for 2025 — including Squid Game Season 3, Cobra Kai Season 6, You, and others. But if you are a fan of anime adaptations and especially a fan of One Piece, you might not be as happy as everyone else. The streamer didn't include a single mention of the highly anticipated Season 2, which prompts the question: will fans have to wait another whole year to see Luffy (Iñaki Godoy)?

The good news regarding One Piece so far is that production seems to be going pretty well in Cape Town — even One Piece franchise creator Eiichiro Oda stopped by to take a look at the real-life manifestation of his creation. Rumors and estimates were pointing to a December 2025 release, but since Netflix left the title out of its year-long teaser... only one thing is sure at this point: nothing is set in stone.

At the same time, we might be getting ahead of ourselves while Netflix is just being careful. Filming of Season 2 has recently wrapped, but since this is a show with numerous special and practical effects, chances are that they are taking the safe route and only officially announcing the release date when they are sure that they won't have to change it — which would make fans even angrier. If you're the glass-half-full kind of person, you will be glad to realize that even if we do end up not getting new One Piece episodes in 2025, the title will certainly be on schedule for early 2026 because it is in post-production anyway.

What Do We Know About 'One Piece' Season 2?

One of the most exciting news about the new episodes of One Piece is that the already overflowing cast is getting even bigger. The Straw Hats formed by Luffy, Sanji (Taz Skylar), Usopp (Jacob Romero) and Zoro (Mackenyu) are all returning, of course, and they'll be joined by Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5, David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3, Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy) as Dr. Kureha, Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton) as Miss Wednesday and Rigo Sanchez (Outer Banks) as Dragon. And that's only half of them.

For the new season, One Piece is reportedly covering elements of the East Blue Saga and the Baroke Works Saga. However, since Season 1 brought elements from several arcs to put them way earlier in the timeline of the story, chances are that the new episodes will do the same and also hint at possible arcs for Season 3.

You can stream Season 1 of One Piece on Netflix