For many who are not well versed in the original mangaka by Eiichirô Oda, which has spanned an anime series chronicling well over 1000 episodes and counting. Netflix's adaptation of One Piece came as a very pleasant addition to their lives. In the summer of 2023, the adventures of Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his quest to become King of the Pirates became even more popular than it's ever been, and after its first season, audiences eagerly anticipated the arrival of a second season. Netflix's 2025 slate has been released and, surprisingly, missing from the list is a premiere date for One Piece Season 2. So when might we get to see the Straw Hat crew return for another action-packed season?

Taz Skylar portrays Sanji Vinsmoke. Once a chef at the Baratie restaurant, Sanji climbs aboard the Going Merry in Season 1 and, sure enough, becomes one of the founding members of Luffy's Straw Hat Pirates crew. Speaking with The Direct, Skylar weighed in on the show's release window in view of conflicting reports on the subject matter. While not giving a firm answer, the actor felt certain that the second season would not exceed the 2026 release window, saying:

"It's a great question. I've heard multiple versions myself, so I'd probably be getting myself into trouble if I did say. But at the same time, I can quite honestly say I don't think it's clear yet, but I could again, I don't know if I'm gonna get into trouble, but I could probably say with most confidence, it's not further than that [2026] window."

Will 'One Piece' Have a Third Season?

Should One Piece Season 2 end up releasing in 2026, it'd bring the wait agonizingly close to three years, depending on when the show does return. If so, it can be termed as being hugely disappointing for fans who can't wait to get back to Luffy and his crew. With a post-production heavily laden with CGI and VFX, it is understandable that the series might take a while to premiere. Skylar had previously teased the coming season, saying it would be "bigger, faster, and louder," with exciting new characters coming on board. The actor did decline, however, any conversations regarding a third season, saying, "You know what, I try to not look further in front of me than the next hour that I have in my life. I don't know where I'm going to be in two months or in three or tomorrow, so I try not to look too far ahead. Once we know what we're doing, I will hone into the thing that we're doing. It's kind of my way to go about it."

Besides Godoy and Skylar, One Piece Season 2 will welcome back Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp. New faces include Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, and Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk among others.

Netflix is yet to reveal a release window for One Piece Season 2. Stick with Collider to find out when the new episodes drop as soon as they are announced.

Source: The Direct