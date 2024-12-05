Among the most successful recent Netflix series is the live-action anime adaptation, One Piece, which has garnered appreciation from fans and critics worldwide. Capitalizing on the success of the first season, the streamer swiftly announced the second iteration, which is currently filming in South Africa. While fans are eager to see Season 2, it seems like behind the scenes, the makers are already quietly rolling the wheels on future seasons. Recently, Vincent Regan, who portrays Vice Admiral Garp in the live-action, hinted about when we might expect the next season and what’s happening with a potential season 3.

The first season of Eiichiro Oda’s anime adaptation was highly praised for its fidelity to source material, visuals, and performances and is widely considered the best manga adaptation. Speaking at Vienna Comic-Con (Via Comicbook), Regan revealed that he has wrapped on the upcoming season and that if everything goes as per the timeline, One Piece Season 2 should arrive by Christmas 2026. He said,

“I’ve come back from South Africa now. I’ve filmed season 2, everything my character is doing in season 2 is finished, and now they are finishing in about a month, I think they’ll finish filming. So I think the show will be ready for Netflix before Christmas next year.”

Netflix has Plans for One Piece Season 3 and Beyond

While there is no official confirmation for a third or fourth season, Regan hinted at the need for future seasons to wrap the story satisfactorily and capture the entirety of the storyline, “I guess they’ll start filming season 3 pretty soon, and I think they are doing- I think it’s called the Albasta story arc. I think it’s going to take two seasons.” He further hyped fans divulging, “What I’ve seen of the designs, drawings, and when I was there, there was some really fun stuff being shot there at the moment.”

The upcoming season will see the return of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. While new faces include Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Werner Coetser as Dorry, and Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 among others.

The second season of Netflix’s One Piece has no official premiere date. Stay tuned to Collider for further information about the new installment and catch-up on Season 1 on Netflix.

