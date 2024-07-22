The Big Picture Season 2 of One Piece is now in production, promising more adventures with the Straw Hats crew.

Fans may have to wait as filming is VFX-heavy, potentially delaying the release until 2025 at the earliest.

The new season will introduce Baroque Works as the new foes for the Straw Hats, with a star-studded cast.

Ahoy mateys! The second season of Netflix's One Piece has gone into production. Last year, the live-action adaptation of the series took the streamer by storm as it rapidly racked up watching hours with its impressive storytelling. The success of One Piece was evident early on as the records began to fall pretty quickly and soon enough, the series earned a second season order. The series is adapted from the popular Japanese manga series of the same name by Oda Eiichirō. The manga was first adapted as an anime which currently spans over 1,000 episodes since its launch in 1999. The live-action crew of the Straw Hats includes Iñaki Godoy (Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji).

Fans of the show will most certainly be looking forward to the show's return now that production has kicked off. Next on the agenda for fans of the show will be the question of its release date. Speaking with Deadline, Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein and President Becky Clements commented on the production and release schedule for Season 2 of One Piece. On the issue of premiere dates, Clements notes that the second season might not be out for a while, saying: "This is a very VFX-heavy year, so it’s going to be a while. We are a long time out. We film into December." With filming ongoing through the end of the year, any prospective release dates will lie in 2025 or later.

Given how entertaining the first season of One Piece turned out to be, it's a bummer to hear that we won't be returning to the series anytime soon. Clements' revelation that the new season is a VFX-heavy year could mean that post-production delays might impact how long it takes for new episodes to arrive. There is also the small matter of prospectively filming both Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back. Which could mean a smaller gap between those two, at the very least. Last month, Season 1 star, Brashaad Mayweather, suggested as much stating:

"Hopefully there's a flashback scene with Patty. We'll see if they flashback to it, because they're filming two seasons – Season 2 and 3 – back to back starting soon. So we'll see what happens."

'One Piece' Is Bringing Baroque Works Action For Season 2

The upcoming season of One Piece will see the Straw Hats head into the Grand Line with the crew coming up against a new foe — the criminal syndicate known as Baroque Works. The members of the Baroque Works include David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson, will play Mr. 5, and Daniel Lasker will play Mr. 9. While the Baroque Works will be a worthy foe for the Straw Hats in the coming season, Netflix has kept other plot details a secret. Other notable additions to Season 2 include Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Clive Russell as Crocus, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

One Piece Season 2 is in production now. All episodes of the first season are available to watch on Netflix right now.

