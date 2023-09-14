The Big Picture Exciting news for fans of One Piece as Netflix announces the renewal of the live-action adaptation for a second season.

Creator Eiichiro Oda is involved with the series, continuing the adventures of the beloved characters in their search for the One Piece treasure.

The success of Season 1, with millions of views and a high rating, has made One Piece a global hit on Netflix. Season 2 will introduce new storylines and possibly the character Tony Tony Chopper.

Don your straw hats and pack your seabags, because One Piece Season 2 is on the way! Netflix announced today that their smash-hit adventure series, based on the long-running Manga by Eiichiro Oda, has been renewed for a second season, continuing the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) as they sail for the Grand Line in search of the titular One Piece treasure.

The announcement came courtesy of Oda-san himself — via Transponder Snail of course — who celebrated the fact that the live-action adaptation had taken the world by storm, before announcing that they will continue to do so in the newly-announced Season 2. By the sounds of his message, it seems Oda-san will remain involved with the series, something fans of the original Manga — and the subsequent anime — as well as the creative team behind the series all praised with the first season.

What Is 'One Piece' Season 2 About?

While it still very early days — with ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes effectively bringing the industry to a standstill in the fight for better treatment — Oda did not leave fans completely in the dark. He ended his message acknowledging that the scripts were not quite ready yet, while adding that the crew just might be needing a doctor. Yes, One Piece fans, it seems like Tony Tony Chopper is ready to make his adorable debut!

Image via Netflix

Season 1 also ended on an ominous, smoke-filled cliffhanger, teasing the arrival of Baroque Works in the new season as well. Breaking with the format of the Manga, the series introduced the shadowy criminal organization early in the first episode, both as a wink to the audience, as to lay the groundwork for a possible Season 2. As showrunner Steve Maeda told Collider's Arezou Amin:

"[A]ll the Easter eggs that were put in were put in with a lot of thought and care. And, “Are people gonna notice this? All right, let's just shade something in.” Sometimes, they were done because we thought it was cool, and other times it was like, “Oh, no, no, let's set up Baroque Works as an antagonist who plays very much in the second 100 chapters a little longer. Let's make sure that we set that up so that there are opportunities to reference back to. “Oh yeah, they did that in the first season.” So yes, they were done with a lot of thought and care, sometimes with an eye toward future episodes, and sometimes it was Easter eggs."

The Success of 'One Piece' Season 1

One Piece had an uphill battle to fight ahead of its premiere, warring against the so-called curse of live-action anime adaptations that plagued other, similar productions. Fortunately for everyone involved in the production, the series blew expectations right out of the water, amassing 37.8 million views in less than two weeks, and earning a 96% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also hit the streamers' Top 10 in 93 countries, while also debuting at #1 in 46 countries.

One Piece is created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are writers, executive producers, and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements also executive produce.

