Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece has been in production since the summer of 2024, and most recently, the series is giving fans a peek at what’s been going on set. Taking to their official X account, One Piece dropped eight images, four of which show the talents involved in the series’ filming, including Japanese manga artist Eiichiro Oda, who visited the team as revealed in the post’s caption:

“Straw Hats! Here’s some treasure from the set of Season 2! Oda-Sensei paid us a visit and we captured these epic photos. With Oda’s vision and our fearless cast, this adventure is set to be legendary!”

The upcoming season has no release date yet, but we know for a fact that it will “surpass Season 1,” based on Oda’s words. It also appears that the installment is currently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, as shown in one of the photos. The said photo features a letter penned by Oda, who also wrote:

“I got to see firsthand the hard work of so many crew members across various fields!! The sets? Huge! The attention to detail? Insane! The crew’s love for the project? Off the charts!!”

As for the other images, one shows Oda posing in the middle of new stars Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton) and Lera Abova, who will play Miss Wednesday and Miss All-Sunday, respectively. In another, the creative is captured holding filming gear and gesturing with them, while one features a back view of him and Iñaki Godoy’s Luffy. Oda’s name can also be seen on a chair, labeling him as executive producer. Mind you, in all Oda's snaps, his face is obscured by a cartoonish image.

What to Know About The Cast of 'One Piece' Season 2