It may not be time to set sail on the Going Merry again just yet, but the team behind Netflix's hit live-action One Piece adaptation have some treasure in store for us all the same. As part of this week's Geeked Week event, the streamer has released a new behind-the-scenes video with actor Jeff Ward, who stars as the menacing — and menacingly goofy — Buggy the Clown, where the actor takes fans on a tour of the sets and workshops for the upcoming season.

In the video, Ward visits costume designer Kerry Barnard and showrunner Matt Owens in the costume shop, which houses costumes for over 1000 characters. There, they tease the new looks fans can expect to see in Season 2, looks which Owens describes as faithful to the manga. Ward also visits hair and makeup designer Amanda Ross Mcdonald, whose work on the new season was largely kept under wraps, but that just builds our anticipation all the more. It's props master Egbert Kruger and production designers Tom Hannam and Max Gottleib who give us our first real look at Season 2, with Kruger revealing a massively oversize prop syringe and Hannam and Gottleib sharing an up-close look at some Season 2 sets, including a weapons store and the inside of Drum Island's Twin Cape lighthouse, home of Doctor Crocus.

Who Is in 'One Piece' Season 2?

One Piece Season 2 will once again star Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji, who collectively make up the Straw Hat Pirates. With the new season taking the crew to Drum Island, it's only a matter of time before they add adorable ship's doctor Tony Tony Chopper to their ranks, but as of right now, no artwork of his design has been released. In addition to the Straw Hats returning, Season 2 will also see a handful of villains reprising their roles, including Ward as Buggy the Clown, Michael Dorman as Gold Roger, and Illia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida.

Season 2 will also see many new faces joining the hit adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga, as the new season adapts the Drum Island arc and the Arabasta arc. These new cast members include Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik as Drum Island's Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, the king of Arabasta, and Charithra Chandran as his daughter Vivi, aka Miss Wednesday. Season 2 will also feature a host of Baroque Works agents, including David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, and Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5. Rounding out the cast are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Clive Russell as Crocus, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

One Piece Season 2 is eyeing a 2025 release date. Check out the video with Ward above, and stream the first season on Netflix now.

