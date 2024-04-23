The Big Picture Joe Tracz takes over as co-showrunner for season 2 of Netflix's One Piece, bringing new energy and experience to the fantasy series.

The success of One Piece on Netflix has impressed anime fans and kept the show on course.

Similar to One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender has also seen leadership changes for its live-action adaptation on Netflix.

Netflix’s One Piece may be the show that proves live-action anime can work, but creatives behind the scenes have still decided to shake things up for Season 2. According to Variety, Joe Tracz will replace Steven Maeda as the co-showrunner for the sophomore season of the fantasy series. Maeda developed the series with fellow showrunner Matt Owens but will step down to a less creative role. He will continue to serve as an executive producer while Tracz takes over his new duties. Variety did not report why Maeda had decided to step away from a series he helped steer, but Owens supported his new partner.

“Joe has brought a wealth of enthusiasm and experience into our second season that will help take ‘One Piece’ to new heights,” he told the outlet. “We’re incredibly lucky to have him as a co-captain of this ship. The best crew on the seas grows larger!”

To Tracz’s credit, this is not the first adaptation he is serving on for children of a certain age. He was an executive producer on the Disney+ adaptation, Percy Jackson & the Olympians, and has previous Netflix experience on A Series of Unfortunate Events. One Piece has a much longer tenure than those shows combined, meaning this could bring more challenges for the writer.

‘One Piece’ Is Not the Only Netflix Series With a Leadership Change

One Piece is one of the lucky series that survived past one season on Netflix. The adaptation brought in anime fans and even gone as far as to impress them, which makes the change in showrunner surprising. Whether this was a personal decision made by Maeda or at a higher level, it could cause unintended consequences down the line.

Similarly, the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action interpretation has also seen a change in leadership for Season 2. Avatar did not have as much of a universal response as One Piece, but still has potential. In the case of One Piece, Owens is still on board, which could inspire consistency in the seasons to come. Season 2 has yet to start filming, but viewers can catch up on One Piece Season 1 by streaming on Netflix.

