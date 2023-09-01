The Big Picture The live-action One Piece series is packed with Easter eggs and references to the future of the franchise, adding a new layer of excitement for long-time fans.

The show's creators carefully planned and included these references, considering future seasons and arcs, to create a richer experience for viewers.

Franchise creator Eiichiro Oda actively participated in the production, ensuring that every decision made in the series had his approval and even discovering new elements within his own universe.

As fans can certainly imagine, there is a lot for them to feast upon in the live-action One Piece series. However, they never anticipated that so much from the future of the franchise would be referenced in the very first batch of episodes. In an interview with Collider's Arezou Amin, series showrunner Steven Maeda talked about those references and the decision to bring them in this early.

During the interview, Maeda said that all the elements that we end up seeing in Season 1 of One Piece are the result of trying to find a balance between Easter eggs and setting up future seasons and arcs. That was done with cameos, characters participating a lot earlier than expected and surprising name-drops, such as criminal organization Baroque Works getting a mention in the premiere:

“[A]ll the Easter eggs that were put in were put in with a lot of thought and care. And, 'Are people gonna notice this? All right, let’s just shade something in.' Sometimes, they were done because we thought it was cool, and other times it was like, 'Oh, no, no, let’s set up Baroque Works as an antagonist who plays very much in the second 100 chapters a little longer. Let’s make sure that we set that up so that there are opportunities to reference back to. [And viewers go] Oh yeah, they did that in the first season.' So yes, they were done with a lot of thought and care, sometimes with an eye toward future episodes, and sometimes it was Easter egg.”

One Piece References are Oda-Approved

The result is that One Pice became simply chock-full of Easter eggs and manga/anime references that make the experience new even for long-time fans. And what’s even greater, the way that all those elements were put together ends up inviting multiple viewings, which only increases the potential of the show becoming a hit and generating impressive numbers for Netflix. Can we get a nine-season order now?

All of that richness on the screen didn’t happen by chance: No decision across the eight debut episodes of One Piece was made without the approval of franchise creator Eiichiro Oda, who actively participated in the production. The mangaka helped the series' team come up with the live-action world of Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), helped select the cast and was even shocked to discover there were some elements of his own universe that he never thought about.

You can stream all eight episodes of One Piece on Netflix.