The second season of One Piece will see Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the rest of his crew aboard the Going Merry, head into the Grand Line in search of the One Piece, the elusive treasure which is capable of making Luffy King of the Pirates. Thanks to Luffy's adventures in the show's impressive first season, the Straw Hats crew boasts one of the most fearsome swordsmen in the world, the sword-wielding maestro, Roronoa Zoro, played by Mackenyu. However, Zoro won't be the only one gifted at swordplay when the show returns, as One Piece Season teases the arrival of the Marine, Tashigi.

Season 2 of One Piece was always going to introduce new characters, and one of them is the highly skilled and justice-driven Marine officer, Tashigi, played by Julia Rehwald. To promote the character's arrival on the show, a new promotional video has been released, offering a behind-the-scenes look at Rehwald’s transformation into Tashigi, as fans of the show are set for an exciting and thrilling performance. The newly released promo showcases Rehwald’s excitement and commitment to delivering the most authentic version of her character possible, as she hopes to capture Tashigi's moral compass in her acting.

Who is Tashigi?

Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy is the project Rehwald is most known for. The actress' latest role will see her embody a fan-favorite character who is committed to ridding the world of dangerous swords in the hands of unworthy pirates. Will this put her on a collision course with Zoro if she deems him unworthy? For those well-versed in the anime and manga, Tashigi is a character well known for her deep-seated admiration for legendary blades, something she has in common with Zoro. The pair will have a number of interactions, but their clashing allegiances and their shared interest should make for interesting viewing in the live-action adaptation.

One Piece is based on the work done by manga and anime creator Eiichiro Oda. Besides Godoy and Mackenyu, the second season of One Piece will welcome back Usopp (Jacob Romero), Nami (Emily Rudd) and Sanji (Taz Skylar). The new season is also set to welcome a huge raft of new characters including David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Crocodile (Joe Manganiello), and Nico Robin (Lera Abova) aka the Devil Child. Other new faces include Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks), Yonda Thomas (Redemption), James Hiroyuki Liao (Presumed Innocent), Sophia Anne Caruso, Mark Penwill, and Anton David Jeftha.

Netflix is yet to reveal a release window for One Piece Season 2. Stick with Collider to find out when the new episodes drop as soon as they are announced.