The One Piece, the elusive treasure that is the object of Monkey D. Luffy's (Iñaki Godoy) desire, is capable of making him the King of the Pirates. The second season of the Netflix live-action adaptation by manga creator, Eiichiro Oda's works might have wrapped filming, but the show hasn't secured a release date yet. This essentially means fans are left with having to guess how the show will play out when it returns. When Season 2 premieres, it will mean the cook of the Going Merry, Vinsmoke Sanji, played by Taz Skylar, will be returning, and he offers an update on what we might expect.

Season 2 of One Piece will cover the Arabasta Saga, and alongside Godoy's Luffy and Skylar's Sanji, the rest of the Straw Hats crew will be returning for what Skylar describes as "wild." The actor reveals in an interview with Numero, that production is trying something never before seen on television. Sounds groundbreaking. With even bigger sets, the actor promises significantly improved action.

"I obviously can't say much, but what I can say is that this season is wild. The whole production is really attempting to do something that I don't think has ever been done on TV before. The scale is immense. The sets are enormous, the action exponentialized, and all of us in the cast are somehow even closer than I think we've ever been."

'One Piece' Season 2 Cast is Going To Be Expansive