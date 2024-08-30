For fans of Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece, the past couple of weeks have been littered with exciting news regarding what comes next in the sea-faring series. From exciting casting announcements to the addition of new characters, fans can't wait to see what the show comes up with in its sophomore season, which is currently filming in South Africa. While One Piece is set to add new characters when it returns, the show has been established as a fan favorite on Netflix, in part due to the performance of its first season cast. Mackenyu, starred as the sword-wielding badass of the Straw Hats, Zoro, as the Going Merry began to put together its crew.

Ahead of the new season, the actor has already begun preparing for his return with an impressive bit of transformation, and in recent times, hinting at the Straw Hats' return. The crew of the Going Merry is set to expand, and with creator Eiichiro Oda confirming that the Straw Hats will be traveling to the likes of Loguetown, Little Garden, and Drum Island as their quest across the Grand Line continues. The crew will certainly be meeting and, ultimately, linking up with the character of Tony Tony Chopper who, Mackenyu, has taken the time to tease his arrival. Speaking during a recent Instagram live chat, Mackenyu revealed that he had seen what the live-action interpretation of Tony Tony Chopper looks like. And in an effort to describe the interpretation, Mackenyu termed the live-action iteration of the reindeer doctor to be quite "cute". Given that the character typically possesses a diminutive stature when not in combat mode, it validates the analogy employed by Mackenyu in this regard. As of this moment, no one has been cast in the role of Tony Tony Chopper.

Come the new season, the live-action series is set to tow the path of the original anime series, with the adaptation of the Arabasta Saga. Fans familiar with the original work by Oda sensei can expect the sword wielding Zoro to face off with villains such as Wapol, Smoker, Mr. 3, among others.

An Expanding Crew For The Grand Line Adventure

One Piece season 2 is on the way and Oda sensei has promised to only greenlight a release when he is satisfied with the final production. A similar promise which surely helped garner the success enjoyed by season 1. Besides Mackenyu, season 2 will see the return of the aspiring King of the Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), and his Straw Hat crew, including Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji).

For the upcoming sophomore season, Netflix and One Piece have cast Charithra Chandran, in the role of Miss Wednesday, a Baroque Works agent. The series has also found its Drum Island's Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiriluk with Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik taking on the roles respectively. Arabasta's king, Nefertari Cobra, will be played by Never Have I Ever's Sendhil Ramamurthy.

One Piece Season 2 is expected sometime in 2025. Stream the first season on Netflix.

