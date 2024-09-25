It can most certainly pride itself as being a near perfect anime series, and rightly so. Impressively, One Piece has taken its magic even further into live-action, becoming a hit series for Netflix after its premiere last year. A highly anticipated second season is currently filming in Cape Town, and with it comes casting announcements. One of the most recent additions to the cast has been Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, aka the "Desert King" Sir Crocodile. The leader of the Baroque Works organization, the Desert King, is yet another formidable opponent standing in the way of Luffy's (Iñaki Godoy) dream of becoming King of the Pirates. However, Manganiello believes that Mr. 0's presence in Luffy's life might prove more worrisome than his opposition.

Manganiello's casting to play Crocodile came during Netflix's Geeked Week this year, and since then the actor has been showing off the depth of research he has gone into to bring the character to life. Speaking in a new video released by Netflix which features both One Piece's showrunner Matt Owens and Manganiello. The actor explained his approach to the character leading into the new episodes and his depth of research, saying:

"I have like tables and chairs full of all these different versions of Crocodile to look at while I'm going through this material. But I mean, for me, a lot of it is, it has to be real. And especially when you're playing a character that people want to call a 'villain,' it's like, well, he just has different intentions. And a different path than some of the other characters." Through all of this, Manganiello also honed in on a connection between Crocodile and Luffy that fans might not have even recognized themselves after all this time."

A "Dark Potential Future" Lies Ahead in Season 2

Referencing Crocodile's loss to Whitebeard in the original works, Manganiello explains that Crocodile represents a "dark potential future" for Luffy should the captain of the Going Merry wallow in his losses rather than overcome them. He could become like Crocodile. Adding on the subject:

"But what I found, he is this flip side of the coin from Luffy. Potentially, he represents this dark potential future for Luffy. If he's affected or allows the trauma of defeat to infect him the way it was for me, and I think that there's a part of Crocodile that wants everyone to suffer the way he did after Whitebeard, or with the disappointment of not becoming the King of the Pirates and letting that go. And of course, not trusting your friends."

The second season of One Piece and the adventures of the Going Merry will see the Straw Hats traveling to the likes of Loguetown, Little Garden, and Drum Island. The ship's adorable doctor, Tony Tony Chopper, will be a product of the stoppage at Drum Island with the new season once again led by stars Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and the aforementioned Godoy as Luffy.

One Piece Season 2 is aiming for a 2025 release date. Watch the video above and stream the first season on Netflix.

One Piece (Live-Action) 8 10

In a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, and to discover the mythical treasure known as 'One Piece.' Release Date August 31, 2023 Cast Iñaki Godoy , Mackenyu , Emily Rudd , McKinley Belcher III , Jacob Gibson , Taz Skylar Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

WATCH ON NETFLIX