Straw hats, listen up! We have an exciting update about the second season of One Piece. After the success of the first season, fans can’t wait to go on another seafaring adventure with Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew. It was previously announced that the series has wrapped the production of Season 2, and given the post-production of CGI and VFX-heavy series takes some time, a release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Nonetheless, the information about the series is trickling down thanks to the cast and creators and in a new interview with ScreenRant, Sanji actor Taz Skylar has teased that the second season of the series will be "bigger, faster, and louder." The actor also went on to share his excitement about the new cast joining in,

"Yeah, you know what? I think everybody who joins that show is such an individual at their core that I think the degree to which everybody is an individual, an original individual, just makes everybody really easy to get along with. Like a little lone wolf that comes to the pack just to hang out."

When the actor was asked about a potential third season, he kept tight-lipped and only revealed that he’d be ready if and when another season will film, "You know what, I try to not look further in front of me than the next hour that I have in my life. I don't know where I'm going to be in two months or in three or tomorrow, so I try not to look too far ahead. Once we know what we're doing, I will hone into the thing that we're doing. It's kind of my way to go about it."

Will There Be ‘One Piece’ Season 3?