Many fans were skeptical at first when Netflix announced plans to create a One Piece live-action series, considering the fact that both the manga and anime series were already successful in their own rights. However, when Matt Owens and Steven Maeda's One Piece arrived on the streaming platform back in 2023, it drew massive audiences and immediately became one of the best manga adaptations of all time. With the second season confirmed to be underway, more stars have joined the One Piece Season 2 cast, with Sophia Anne Caruso (The School for Good and Evil), Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer), and Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as the latest additions.

Following multiple cast announcements last year, the three newly added cast members are set to bring the "three masters of chaos" to life. Three of them will appear in the series in recurring roles, with Caruso playing Miss Goldenweek, Jeftha as K.M., and Penwill as Chess. Owing largely to the live-action's faithfulness to the source material, One Piece debuted to critical acclaim with a current 86% critics and 95% audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. So it comes as no small surprise that the series has received a season renewal, with more and more stars joining the One Piece world. It was reported in December of last year that the highly anticipated second season was filming in South Africa. In addition to Caruso, Penwill, and Jeftha, more names are expected to be revealed at a later date.

Who Else Is in ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Cast?

Of course, the Straw Hat Pirates' principal cast members are expected to return for Season 2, including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The newly announced cast members will be joining One Piece Season 2 newcomers Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Clive Russell as Crocus, Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, and Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9.

Similar to the manga and anime series of the same name, One Piece revolves around young pirate Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats crew as they set out on a mission to find a mysterious treasure called the One Piece. No official release date has been set yet for One Piece Season 2. You can catch up on the previous season, available to stream on Netflix.

One Piece (Live-Action)

Release Date August 31, 2023

