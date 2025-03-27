Eiichiro Oda is credited with creating the world wherein we find Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats. Oda's One Piece has become a brilliant hit in whatever guise one encounters, be it manga, anime, and most recently, Netflix's live action series. After a recent break, the anime returns from its hiatus on April 5, but eyes still remain fixed on when the second season of the live-action might premiere. Having already wrapped filming, it is no surprise that the longing for a premiere date has only intensified. Mackenyu, who plays Roronoa Zoro in the Netflix show, has only recently teased what the future holds for his character in upcoming episodes.

Dashing, athletic and brave, Mackenyu's Zoro is easily one of the most adored characters on the show. His prowess and skill with swords also set him apart as one of the strongest as well. Looking ahead to the coming season, the actor revealed to Crunchyroll in an interview how it feels to bring the character to life once more. He explains that while the primary goal for Season 1 was to faithfully embody Zoro. Season 2 will be about making the sword-wielding phenom even deadlier and cooler, as production seeks to meet up with anime standards. Mackenyu's comments read:

"The first season I was trying to find how to bring Zoro to life. That was my main goal for season one. But for season two, the goal was to make him a lot deadlier and cooler, just level this badass character up."

The first season of Netflix's One Piece was simply brilliant. There was rarely any angle from which it could be faulted, except perhaps for its lack of action sequences when compared to the source material. Mackenyu's comments suggest that Zoro will be more closely aligned with the source material in Season 2 which means more intense action for us to enjoy.

A Potential Third Season of 'One Piece'?