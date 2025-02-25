The world of One Piece was introduced to an even wider audience when, in the summer of 2023, the streaming giant Netflix released the first season of its live-action adaptation. Based on Eiichirô Oda's original mangaka, the show follows the journey of the ambitious and charming Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his quest to become King of the Pirates, by finding an extremely elusive treasure...One Piece. Season 1 was a brilliant success within weeks of its release, and a second season was quickly ordered by the streamer. With Season 2 filming now done, audiences can look forward to a premiere date and even further towards a third season.

One Piece Season 2 is yet to secure a premiere date, and Netflix has mentioned nothing about a third season just yet. However, given the level of success of Season 1 and the interest, Season 2 has generated even before its premiere. It's quite likely Netflix will set sail with yet another season at some point in the future. That assumption is one that has since been corroborated by series star Mackenyu in a recent interview with Crunchyroll.com. Speaking to the outlet, the actor who plays the sword-wielding badass, Roronoa Zoro, casually confirmed that a third season was on the horizon, but remained tight-lipped regarding any specifics.

A third season of One Piece is exciting news as we get to further explore the many stories and arcs within the mangaka. Season 2 will introduce a host of new characters, including the likes of Crocodile (Joe Manganiello), Nico Robin (Lera Abova) aka the Devil Child, and David Dastmalchian's Mr. 3, among others. However, a lack of insight into what specific areas of the lore the season might cover leaves room for speculation. Mackenyu's comments read:

"We do have projects lined up for this year before we shoot Season 3 of One Piece, but I can't tell you anything about that, so it's not going to be fun for y'all."

Season 2 of 'One Piece' Will Introduce Tony Tony Chooper

Besides the aforementioned characters of Crocodile, Nico Robin, and Mr. 3, One Piece Season 2 will introduce a host of other characters. Some more vicious than others. Some as dangerous and resourceful, as they are cute. The coming season will see the arrival of the reindeer doctor, Tony Tony Chooper. Speaking previously, Mackenyu teased the character, saying:

"I’m trying not to spoil anything, but there’s a lot of new characters coming out. The arc — [“One Piece” creator Eiichiro Oda,] Oda-sensei announced it — we’re going to cover till Chopper comes out. And I met Chopper! He was the cutest!"

Netflix is yet to reveal a release window for One Piece Season 2. Stick with Collider to find out when the new episodes drop as soon as they are announced.