The Big Picture Netflix's One Piece live-action adaptation has been a massive hit, with over 18.5 million views in its first week.

Season 3 is set to be filmed back to back with season 2, bringing more adventures for fans of the King of the Pirates.

The show is based on the manga series by Eiichiro Oda, and season 2 promises new characters and powers, with a focus on leadership.

If you believed our ship would sink as we sail across the Grand Line, think again. Netflix's One Piece is letting down and sails and going even further. The live-action anime adaptation dropped on Netflix last year and became an instant success, breaking records for the streamer early on. With over 18.5 million views and over 140 million hours watched in its first week, One Piece was soon renewed for a second season soon after. Now it seems Netflix will hoist the colors of the show even higher, as the third season will be filmed straight after the second, according to one of its stars.

This bit of stellar news for fans of the King of the Pirates, comes from Brashaad Mayweather who portrayed Patty in the show's first season. Speaking with with Bruce Crossey (H/T ComicBook.com), Mayweather seemingly confirmed that One Piece season 3 is going to be happening, and filming back to back with season 2. "Hopefully there's a flashback scene with Patty. We'll see if they flashback to it, because they're filming two seasons – season two and three – back to back starting soon. So we'll see what happens," the actor shared. One Piece has continued being an impressive success story for Netflix since it premiered, and a third season would follow should the sophomore season prove equally successful. However, regarding Mayweather's update, its best to remain cautious as Netflix are yet to give any official confirmation.

The Netflix live-action adaptation is based on a manga series written by Eiichiro Oda. The show's first season adequately covered the East Blue saga, and now, the Netflix original is ready to tackle the Arabasta saga as The Straw Hat crew head across the Grand Line. The show introduced its audience to characters possessing great powers as pirates vie for control over the seas. Looking ahead to the show's second season, series editor Eric Litman, teased the arrival of several new and wonderful powers. "I have read some of the scripts for [One Piece] season two," Litman reveals. "I am pretty excited about where things are going. I don't want to say too much. There are some pretty cool powers coming."

What Is The Theme For 'One Piece' Season 2?

The One Piece live-action series stars Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero, and Taz Skylar, with Godoy starring as the pirate captain, Monkey D. Luffy. The show follows Luffy and his crew, as they search the seas for the show's titular treasure, all part of his journey to becoming the King of the Pirates. Season 2 should welcome a new villain in Miss Goldenweek, and while previously discussing the coming season, co-showrunner Matt Owens revealed the challenges facing The Straw Hat crew. "Without saying too much, and speaking to any new characters that we might meet, I would say a major theme that we’re working with in season 2 is the challenge of leadership," he said. "From Luffy’s perspective, he’s got his crew now, and they are setting out to the Grand Line. They’re doing the thing, and there are a lot of challenges that come with that responsibility. And that theme ties into some other stories and characters that I won’t give away just yet. But the challenge and leadership is a big theme for us in season 2."

One Piece is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

