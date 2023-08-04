The Big Picture Netflix's upcoming television adaptation of One Piece brings the beloved manga to life with a big budget, promising a faithful adaptation for fans.

The show follows Luffy, a young man turned rubber after eating a Devil Fruit, as he searches for the powerful artifact to become the pirate king.

With a diverse crew and a chaotic conflict with other pirates, the stage is set for an exciting adventure in the world of One Piece.

Netflix has released new images from One Piece, their upcoming television adaptation of the beloved manga created by Eiichiro Oda. The streaming platform will bring a world full of pirates and strange abilities to life, as everyone races to find an artifact capable of providing an unthinkable amount of power. The crew of the Going Merry will have to be ready for threats that lurk in the ocean, as they all try to help Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) reach his destiny. In order to create a faithful adaptation of the manga that came before it, Netflix wasn't afraid to use a big budget for the show.

Luffy is a young man who was trying to live a normal life when he accidentally ate a Devil Fruit, hitting him with a curse that turn his body into rubber and take away his ability to swim. Even if he's faced some unpredictable complications, he still has big aspirations, as he desires to become the one and only pirate king. But before thinking about becoming the most relevant person in the ocean, Luffy has to look for a special artifact to accomplish his mission. The titular One Piece was the only thing standing between the protagonist and greatness, and he will dedicate every day of his life to get it.

Given the amount of power among pirates the One Piece could provide, every respectable pirate in charge of a decent ship is after it, setting the stage for a chaotic conflict with the crew of the Going Merry right at the center of it. Ronronoa Zoro (Mackenyu) has a very different dream on his mind, as he wishes to become the best swordsman the world has ever seen. His ambition, and the fact that he's a bounty hunter, make him a candidate for joining Luffy's crew. A team with diverse abilities will be more than perfect considering the dangers they will have to face.

The Adventure Doesn't Stop

Even if the live-action version of One Piece will only get started, its print counterpart has been following Luffy's journey for decades, with new volumes still being in the works. Even if the English version of the manga takes a while to hit shelves, fans of the franchise will always have something to look forward to. Added to that, the anime adaptation of One Piece has over a thousand episodes worth of adventures to dive right into. There's never been a better time to be a fan of Eiichiro Oda's work.

