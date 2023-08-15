The Big Picture One Piece fans can rest assured as the creator of the manga series, Eiichiro Oda, was deeply involved in the live-action adaptation as executive producer.

The Netflix adaptation of One Piece faithfully recreates the spirit of the Straw Hats, with the official trailer showcasing the beginning of the storyline and major manga references.

A new set image reveals a key set piece for the upcoming live-action series, debuting on Netflix on August 31.

Luffy and Zoro are up to something again! Iñaki Godoy and Mackenyu Arata are seen together in a new selfie sharing some major behind-the-scenes details. The two One Piece live-action stars share a moment on set revealing the incredible set of a major arc from the anime. Two weeks ahead of its official release, the Netflix adaptation of one of the most popular animes is building up the hype with exclusive looks and behind-the-scenes images.

The latest image is of the Straw Hat captain and his mighty swordsman sharing a moment together on set. The background showcases a few hut houses, one of which is turned upside down. This major clue has led fans to believe that the set is part of the Cocoyashi Village, though it has yet to be officially confirmed. In the anime, the Cocoyashi Village is seen during the fifth story arc in which the crew meets Nami and battles the Arlong Pirates, a pirate crew of Fish-Men that terrorize close islands. In the official trailer, this storyline is teased as Arlong and Luffy go face-to-face. See the set image below.

Image via Netflix

What to Expect of Netflix's One Piece Live-Action?

Netflix has a long history of botching live-action adaptations in the past however, One Piece fans can have a bit of comfort as Eiichiro Oda, creator of the manga series, was deeply involved with the live-action series serving as executive producer. Showrunner Matt Owens worked closely with Oda to ensure the adaptation matched the anime as closely as possible. Six years after its first announcement, the series will finally premiere with a major bang as Netflix will also host international screenings uniting Straw Hats from across the globe.

The live-action official trailer reveals that the series will follow the beginning of the One Piece storyline. The trailer shows the group of friends becoming an official pirate crew as Luffy hand-paints their first Straw Hat pirate flag. Filled with tons of details and major manga references, the Netflix adaptation recreates the spirit of the Straw Hats. One Piece includes an incredible cast starring Godoy, Arata, Jacob Romero, Emily Rudd, and Taz Skylar.

Netflix's One Piece live-action series premieres on August 31. Watch the official trailer below: