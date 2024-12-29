One Piece is one of the longest-running anime series, having been running for nearly 25 years. Despite the current hiatus, the anime will return bigger and better than ever. Because of its lengthy run, the anime features many staples of the medium, including epic battles, spectacular transformations, sad moments, and villain groups. While the Four Emperors are more prominent and notorious, The Seven Warlords of the Sea offered a unique role and dynamic to the show.

Each villain brought something fresh and entertaining to One Piece. Now that the group has disbanded, every character can start their life as a pirate again, ripe with story opportunities. However, with so many members revolving in and out, gauging their strength can be difficult, which is why this list will break down every member of the Warlords at their strongest. This list will also only include feats and speculation gathered from the anime, not to spoil the manga.

Your changes have been saved One Piece Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 20, 1999 Creator Eiichiro Oda Cast Mayumi Tanaka , Kazuya Nakai , Akemi Okamura , Kappei Yamaguchi , Hiroaki Hirata , Ikue Ôtani , Yuriko Yamaguchi , Kazuki Yao , Chō Main Genre Action Seasons 20 Studio Toei Animation Creator(s) Eiichiro Oda Expand

11 Buggy the Clown

Bounty: $3,189,000,000

Image via Toei Animation

Orange Town was one of the first arcs of One Piece, introducing every fan's favorite clown, Buggy. With the bizarre yet fascinating chop-chop fruit, Buggy was a menace to the Strawhat pirates early on. After his defeat, Buggy would later return in Impel Down, escaping with Luffy and eventually forming his cult-like pirate crew. He now works with two other former Warlords as the head of Cross-Guild and an emperor of the sea.

Putting Buggy at the bottom of this list was a painful thing to do, but the fact is, no one knows how strong he currently is. Sure, he has influence and power, but this list ranks individual strength, and fans haven't seen him showcase anything too impressive. While he is probably reasonably strong, Buggy is a joke character who constantly fails upward. So, while he may become King of the Pirates, it is safe to say Buggy is the weakest Warlord.

10 Gecko Moria

Former Bounty: $320,000,000

Image via Toei Animation



One of the spookiest and most underrated anime villains is Gecko Moria, a powerful threat who challenged Luffy in the Thriller Bark arc. This Warlord stole the shadows of countless people, including Brook, which brought the attention of the Strawhats. After his defeat, Moria joined the war but didn't accomplish much. The last fans saw Moria; he raided Pirate Island to retrieve his friend Absalom.

His bounty may seem a bit low, but they haven't updated it since the Warlords disbanded. It's hard to know when Moria's peak was considering Jinbe one-shotted him in Marineford, had a close fight with Luffy in Thriller Bark, is challenging Blackbeard post-time-skip, and had a massive presence before the anime began. Either way, Moria has an impressive devil fruit rivaling other powerful Warlords.

9 Edward Weevil

Bounty: $480,000,000

Image via Toei Animation

One of the most mysterious characters in One Piece is Edward Weevil, a strong and imposing figure whose mom claims he is the son of the legendary Whitebeard. Weevil became a Warlord sometime during the time skip and was introduced after the Dressrosa arc. Fans don't know much about him, but he protected Sphinx from the Marines, and Ryokogyu ultimately captured him.

Because fans haven't seen Weevil fight, no one really knows how strong he is or even what abilities he has. All viewers know is that he is physically powerful and can easily dispatch fodder troops. One piece of information is that he lost to an admiral; while fans don't know how close the fight was, they can at least put him in that range. Using that, Moria and Buggy were probably never just below admiral range, meaning this spot is the best guess fans can give for Weevil.

8 Jinbe

Bounty: $1,100,000,000

Image via Toei Animation

After years of waiting, Jinbe finally joined the Strawhat pirates in the Wano arc. Before he became their helmsman, Jinbe was a member of the Sun Pirates and continues his captain's dream. Fans never saw Jinbe as a Warlord because the Marines put him in Impel Down after refusing to fight in the Paramount War against Whitebeard. After he escaped with Luffy, Jinbe aided him and would eventually join his crew.

While bounty size doesn't equate to strength, Jinbe's recent upgrade does shed light on his prowess. From standing up to Big Mom, one-shotting Gecko Moria, and clashing with Akainu, Jinbe isn't scared to challenge anyone, a testament to his confidence and strength. His most recent feat is defeating Who's-Who, a top member of the Beast Pirates, establishing Jinbe as one of the strongest Warlords.

7 Donquixote Doflamingo

Former Bounty: $340,000,000

Image via Toei Animation

Fans know Donquixote Doflamingo for many things: his fight against Luffy, his tragic backstory, his prominence as a villain, and one of the best quotes in One Piece. After his father shed the title of Celestial Dragon, Doflamingo walked the road of crime, creating a pirate/crime family which would later take over Dressrosa. But, defeated by Luffy, he awaits his inevitable assassination while in prison.

Powerscaling Doflamingo is challenging because many of the characters he fought became exponentially more powerful shortly after, meaning fans can't compare him to the current versions of those characters. Either way, with an awakened devil fruit and conquerors haki, Doflamingo is a dangerous threat around the second commander level. Since he most likely hasn't gotten stronger, his level in Dressrosa comfortably puts him above Jinbe but not on the level of characters with greater potential and speculation.

6 Boa Hancock

Bounty: $1,659,000,000

Image via Toei Animation

As the only female Warlord of the Sea, Boa Hancock's strength and influence really impressed the Marines, creating a dangerous enemy after the abolition. Celestial Dragons kidnapped and tortured her as a child, but after the Sun Pirates freed her, Silvers Rayleigh helped bring her back home. She would eventually lead the Kuja Pirates, assist Luffy in the Paramount War, and fight Blackbeard after the time skip.

Many fans would probably put Doflamingo over Boa Hancock, but fans would be mistaken to underestimate her. With all three types of Haki and an overpowered devil fruit, she has the foundations for a powerful character. Boa Hancock effortlessly defeated countless pacifists before the time skip and fought Blackbeard on equal terms, highlighting her strength and potential. However, because Boa Hancock doesn't have much screen time, fans can only speculate about her strength and hope they'll see more of her soon.

5 Bartholomew Kuma

Former Bounty: $296,000,000

Image via Shueisha

Manga fans know what's upcoming in One Piece, and while this list won't spoil anything, anime viewers can expect much more information about Bartholomew Kuma. Serving as a founding Revolutionary Army member, Kuma would later gain the title of Tyrant and, somewhere in between, become a Warlord. Giving up his humanity, the Celestial Dragons enslaved him, but Kuma is now back with the Revolutionary Army.

No one knows when Kuma's peak strength was, but most fans can guess he isn't currently at his strongest. The power of the paw-paw fruit is unique but also dangerous in the right hands. Kuma has showcased this power as highly effective, defeating the entire Strawhat crew with ease and one-shotting Little Oars Jr. While fans may learn his prime strength when the anime returns from hiatus, this is the best guess fans can give.

4 Crocodile

Bounty: $1,965,000,000

Image via Toei Animation

Crocodile goes by many names, but this former Warlord is best known as the first villain to utterly humiliate Luffy. Leader of the Crime Syndicate, Baroque Works, Crocodile falsely aligned with the Kingdom of Alabasta with the plan to overthrow the government and take the ancient weapon Pluton. After Luffy defeats him, Crocodile eventually escapes with him and forms Cross-Guild with Mihawk.

Crocodile was already mighty in the Alabasta arc, having one of the best fights in One Piece. While fans haven't seen any significant feats currently, they can assume he is drastically stronger than before. He has clashed with some of the most prominent characters in the series, including Whitebeard and Akainu, showing his confidence and power level. Crocodile has magnificent control over his logia devil fruit, with fans assuming he is around first commander level or higher.

3 Trafalgar D. Water Law

Bounty: $3,000,000,000

Image via Toei Animation

Another character group are the 11 Supernovas or rookies, who all made their appearance in Sabaody Archipelago, one of the best arcs in One Piece. Trafalgar Law is the only supernova also to be a Warlord, gaining his title by delivering one hundred pirate hearts to the Marines. After allying with the Strawhat pirates to take down Doflamingo and Kaido, Law is currently on the run after Blackbeard defeated him.

Trafalgar Law fits comfortably at the third spot on this list, clearly above Crocodile based on feats, but way below the top two on this list because of speculation and common sense. With one of the best devil fruits in the series, Law has proved resourceful and ingenious through the use of his power. Law has fought three emperors of the sea, helped defeat Big Mom, and fought evenly with Blackbeard, proving his strength.

2 Dracule Mihawk

Bounty: $3,590,000,000

Image via Toei Animation

Since his introduction, fans have known Dracule Mihawk as one of the most prominent characters in One Piece. After teaching Zoro a lesson, Mihawk would later serve in the Paramount War, fighting against Whitebeard's crew. During the time skip, he would train Zoro alongside Perona and a hoard of baboons. Currently, he leads Cross-Guild with Buggy and Crocodile.

Even with the little information fans have about Mihawk's strength, no one will argue his position on this list, except maybe some debate on whether he deserves the top spot. With only his presence, everyone can tell he is one of the strongest characters in One Piece. But the best information fans know is that he can fight on even terms with Shanks, an emperor of the sea. Someone doesn't become the world's strongest swordsman without being one of the most powerful characters in the franchise.

1 Marshall D. Teach (Blackbeard)

Bounty: $3,996,000,000

Image via Toei Animation

Blackbeard was introduced as the polar opposite of Luffy, except that they shared the same dream and drive. After killing Thatch for a devil fruit and leaving Whitebeard's crew, Blackbeard then used Ace to become a Warlord of the Sea, a title he would promptly discard after breaking his new crew out of prison, killing Whitebeard, and becoming an emperor of the sea. With one of the strongest crews in One Piece, Blackbeard is making his play to become King of the Pirates.

While fans could argue that Mihawk is stronger than him, Blackbeard's title of emperor, reputation, cunning and opportunistic plans and overpowered devil fruits give viewers more information on which to base their decision. The anime didn't show many of his fights, but he has defeated Whitebeard, Marco, Trafalgar Law, Boa Hancock, and the Revolutionary Army. With two devil fruits, fans can assume he will get a third, and if he isn't already the strongest Warlord, he certainly will be in a matter of time.

Keep Reading: Every Akatsuki Member in 'Naruto,' Ranked by Strength