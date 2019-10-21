Exclusive: ‘One Piece: Stampede’ Clip Sees Luffy Chase Down Buggy for Roger’s Treasure

0

Let the ultimate treasure hunt … begin! Funimation Films, the theatrical division of Sony Pictures Television’s Funimation, brings One Piece: Stampede to U.S. and Canadian theaters in both subtitled and English dub on October 24th. The film is already a smash hit since its opening in Japan in early August, grossing nearly $50 million to date and setting the Japanese record for the biggest opening-day audience for 2019. Now, the new film comes to Western shores in celebration of the hit anime series’ 20th anniversary, and we have an early clip from the English dub to share with you today!

A stand-alone film, One Piece: Stampede brings anime’s favorite pirates back to the big screen in a unique blend of action, humor and heart. Under the creative supervision of original series creator Eiichiro Oda, the film reunites many of the series’ most beloved characters as Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew compete for treasure at the Pirate Festival. In the clip you’re about to see, Luffy leaves the pirate fight to chase down Buggy when he suddenly gets his hands on Gol D. Roger’s legendary treasure.

Check out our exclusive clip below:

Here’s the official synopsis for One Piece: Stampede:



Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger’s treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger’s crew.

Tickets for One Piece: Stampede are available at participating box offices and online at the official website. One Piece: Stampede will be shown in American theaters on October 26th and 30th as the English dub, and on October 24th, 29th, and 31st in Japanese with English subtitles. In Canadian theatres, October 28th and November 8th will feature the English dub while October 25th and November 5th will screen in Japanese with English subtitles.