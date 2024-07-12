Out of all the anime, One Piece is one of the longest and most popular, with the manga selling over 500 million volumes. Throughout its long reign as king of the anime, the series has garnered critical acclaim and a live-action adaptation under the same name. The anime and manga have over 1,100 episodes/chapters, and the series is long, which means Eiichiro Oda is doing something right.

There are over 30 arcs in the franchise, which means fans have been eating well. Each arc explores a new facet of the world where danger and adventure are sure to lie. But with so many arcs, deciding which is the best can be difficult as they each offer unique benefits that move the story forward. This list will only focus on the canon arcs of the anime, so Egghead won't be on this list because there is still much to see.

10 Whole Cake Island

Episodes: 783-877

Immediately following the shocking twist in Zou, the Strawhats travel to Whole Cake Island to retrieve Sanji from a forced wedding. The crew split up before this, so only Luffy, Chopper, Nami, Brook, and Jinbei were there to try and help Sanji. Whole Cake Island was the first arc to have them face off against an emperor of the sea, and Big Mom demonstrated her overwhelming power.

Like many One Piece arcs, Whole Cake Island dragged on a little too long with poor pacing, but the unique setting, plot, and moments more than made up for it. Not only did fans witness one of the greatest fights in One Piece, but Brook also stepped up to become the MVP of the arc after collecting a copy of the road poneglyph and breaking the portrait of Mother Caramel. The colorful and fun arc also gave fans a glimpse of Big Mom's dark past and set her up for her big fight in Wano.

9 Arlong Park

Episodes: 31-44