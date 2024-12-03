Out of all the anime out there, One Piece continues to be one of the most popular even after twenty years. While the anime is incredible, it is based on a best-selling manga that is also one of the greatest of all time. However, many fans have debated about which is better, with many claiming the manga is superior and vice versa. Regardless of what fans think, each form succeeds in different areas, with the manga being the definitive way to view certain arcs.

Many fans will say every arc in the manga is better, but these ten prove more so than the others that they are vastly superior. Whether it be better pacing, no censorship, less filler, or more consistent quality, the manga versions of these arcs offer a better reading experience. Both versions are excellent, and fans should indulge in both to experience the incredible story and gorgeous animation, but sometimes the manga is definitively better.

10 Marineford

Chapters 550-580

Widely regarded as one of the best arcs in anime history, Marineford is the epic culmination of the previous few One Piece arcs. In it, Luffy attempts to free his brother Ace. Luffy, Whitebeard, and his extensive fleet all go to war against the Marines, resulting in an epic large-scale battle that would change the tide of the world forever. Because the arc is so incredible, fans can't go wrong watching or reading it; doing both might be the best option.

No matter which form fans use, the hype and story are still there, but the manga barely outperforms the anime because of its better pacing and increased impact. The anime is known for its poor pacing, and while Marineford's isn't egregious, it still has some issues. The beautiful art helps the reading experience greatly, making every moment seem more impactful. Another bonus is the lack of censorship, with the true horrors of war being shown, while the anime cut out a few scenes and censored some key moments.

9 Baratie

Chapters 42-68

The anime had much better pacing during the early arcs, making it a better viewing than the manga. However, sometimes issues still arise, such as the Baratie arc. This arc is the earliest on this list, as most entries are post-time-skip arcs. After being drawn in by a delicious smell, Luffy and his crew encounter multiple threats, including Dracule Mihawk and Don Krieg, the latter of who was sidelined in Netflix's live-action One Piece.

While the anime has better pacing than the manga, it suffers from censorship and poor animation. Luffy vs. Don Krieg was pretty boring in the anime, with the reading experience going by much faster. However, one of the greatest moments in the manga is when Zeff eats his leg. Unfortunately, they changed this in the anime so that he only cuts it off, lessening the impact significantly and making the manga a better read.

8 Whole Cake Island

Chapters 825-902

After the shocking reveal in Zou, the Strawhats split up, with one group heading over to Wano to enact their plan and the other half entering Big Mom's territory to retrieve Sanji. However, it isn't going to be easy since Big Mom has one of the strongest crews in One Piece. From retrieving Sanji, defeating Katakuri, and stealing a road poneglyph, Whole Cake Island was full of massive events.

While the fight animation in this arc is fantastic and easily worth a watch, that is the only better aspect of the anime. Everything else in the manga is better, specifically the pacing, a constant problem that worsened in all the post-time-skip arcs. With repeated musical numbers and an overly long and tedious journey through the twisted woods, the anime spread Whole Cake Island thin with filler and stretched-out scenes.

7 Zou

Chapters 802-824

Setting up the Whole Cake Island arc, Zou is pivotal in the future of the series and has many entertaining moments. After a split-up crew escaped Dressrosa, Kinnemon told them to meet up at Zou, a giant elephant constantly moving with a civilization of minks living atop its back. As one of the best arcs in One Piece, it features shocking moments from Jack's attack to the minks' reveal of Raizo.

In the manga, Zou served as a transitional period between Dressorsa and Whole Cake Island, even if it did include many phenomenal moments. However, the anime made it feel like a typical, fully fledged arc, increasing its length by stretching out scenes, adding filler, and ruining the pacing overall. The anime never adds anything special that the manga doesn't, making it the definitive form for the Zou arc.

6 Skypiea

Chapters 237-302

Hearing about an old tale of Noland and the city of gold, Luffy's curiosity drives him to explore the skies. The Strawhats encounter a jungle world sitting atop the clouds with multiple civilizations. However, this unique land has its share of trouble in the form of a land dispute with the Skypieans, Shandians, and Enel, wielder of one of the strongest devil fruits. The crew enters this war hoping to settle this dispute and take down the tyrannical Enel.

Skypiea is already a very polarizing arc, with some fans finding it boring and others fascinated by its continuous relevance and comedy. However, these complaints grow even more in the anime, which drags the events out longer, making it even more boring. Those who don't enjoy the political disputes will hate how the anime extends these scenes. Some fans don't notice the pacing, but there isn't much about the anime that justifies it over the manga.

5 Punk Hazard

Chapters 654-699

The first journey the Strawhats embarked on in the New World was to the Pokeball-shaped island Punk Hazard. Previously a scientific base, the fierce battle between Akainu and Aokiji destroyed it. But after the crew finds a distress call from the island, they learn that some powerful figures are still using it. Caesar Clown is undergoing unethical experiments on children, prompting the Strawhats into action to end his cruelty.

The manga made Punk Hazard much tighter and more hype, making it easily the best version.

At this point, fans realized the anime's pacing would be an issue for the rest of the New World. Punk Hazard features some underrated moments and fights, including Law and Smoker vs. Vergo, one of the strongest vice-admirals in One Piece. However, this arc also featured horrible pacing, dull moments, and inconsistent animation. The manga, on the other hand, made this experience much tighter and more hype, making it easily the best version.

4 Fishman Island

Chapters 603-653