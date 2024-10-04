While there are many anime over a thousand episodes, few remain in the limelight as much as One Piece, the uber-popular battle shōnen following a crew of goofy swashbucklers. This anime/manga has managed to retain viewers through its massive interconnected story, superb worldbuilding, joyous characters, and a grand sense of adventure. All these wonderful aspects coalesce to create anime arcs, and with 1100+ episodes, One Piece is bound to have fantastic arcs.

However, the Straw Hat pirates are always at the front and center of the anime, providing fans with one of the best groups in anime. These characters make the series so much better and elevate each arc with their unique personalities. This list will delve into the Straw Hat pirate's best arcs together, and to get on this list, arcs must have all or most members, have essential moments from the crew, and generally be a good arc.

10 Skypiea

Episodes 153-195

Taking place before Enies Lobby, Skypiea takes the Straw Hats into the clouds, discovering ancient treasures and a war between two clans. With the promise of treasure and adventure, the crew makes their way to Skypiea; the arc introduces the Skypieans, the Shandians, and Enel, a tyrannical, self-proclaimed god with one of the strongest devil fruits in One Piece. As the crew fight against the god, they also must manage the political war between the clans, creating one of the most essential arcs in One Piece.

Skypiea is one of the most polarizing arcs in One Piece, with many fans finding it boring and skippable. However, those fans are horribly wrong, as the arc provides many important themes and foreshadowing. Not to mention, this arc features the crew after their most tense encounter, giving Skypiea a breath of fresh air when the Straw Hats let loose, resulting in the funniest arc in One Piece.

9 Whole Cake Island

Episodes 783-877

Taking place in the New World, Whole Cake Island is Big Mom's territory, a fierce emperor of the sea and one of the strongest characters in One Piece. After Big Mom forces Sanji to marry her daughter, the Straw Hats go on a rescue mission to bring him back. However, things become complicated, as they must crash the wedding party and deal with the pesky family, fighting tough opponents.

It may surprise some fans to see Whole Cake Island on this list, considering only half of the Straw Hats are present, and while that does push this arc to the bottom, it has too many key moments not to be featured. From Brook getting a copy of the road poneglyph to Nami's powerup, this arc features lesser recognized members getting the spotlight they deserve. However, the main reason Cake Island is on this list is because of Sanji and Luffy's disagreement and bonding, which created an impactful moment for the Straw Hat crew.

8 Dressrosa

Episodes 629-746

After Trafalgar Law and Luffy formed an alliance on Punk Hazard, Dressrosa was their first stop, where they planned to take down Doflamingo and his arms smuggling ring. However, taking down one of the seven Warlords isn't easy, forcing the Straw Hats to scatter around the island, dealing with their tasks and unexpected issues. With a tournament for Ace's devil fruit and the appearance of a Navy Admiral, Dressrosa is one hectic arc.

As one of the longest arcs in the series, Dressrosa is full of epic anime battles, where most members, specifically Franky and Usopp, get some time to shine. Despite most of the crew being in separate areas, this gives each of them their own space to show fans what they are made of, resulting in individual moments that enhance the anime. Not only that, but Dressrosa introduced many new characters, ultimately creating the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, a massive extension to the crew.

7 Alabasta

Episodes 92-130