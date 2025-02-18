Many anime series focus on fights, with most of the popular series being about underdog stories. The only natural way to progress the show is for the characters to get stronger, and what better way to become more powerful than an overpowered mentor to help the protagonist grow? One Piece is no different, but each iconic Straw Hat crew member has had at least one mentor throughout the series to help them improve.

The Straw Hats owe a lot to their mentors, which is why this list will rank each individual member's best mentor based on how well they taught/changed them, whether that be physical or mental growth. This list will only feature one mentor for each Straw Hat, even though some have had multiple. While this list doesn't compare the crew's mentors, it will be formatted roughly from least to biggest impact.