Power scaling is inevitable for every anime fandom, specifically popular battle shonen. Fans rank the characters by strength, depending on their feats and potential. One Piece has been around for so long, introducing new powerful characters and strong abilities that it has become a staple in the power scaling communities. The Straw Hats themselves are a common topic for power scaling, considering fans see the most from them.

The Straw Hats have been one of the most iconic groups in anime for some time now, but their power level is forever changing and inconsistent, with some getting their shine and some sitting on the sideline each arc. This list will rank every Straw Hat member from weakest to strongest based on their feats, potential, abilities, and characters they defeated. This list will only include anime information and rank the characters based on their current strength.

10 Nami

First Appearance: Episode 1

Image via Toei Animation

Despite being the first Straw Hat other than Luffy to make an appearance, she didn't officially join the crew until Luffy took down Arlong and saved her village. Now a fully-fledged member, Nami's primary role is navigating the treacherous seas and keeping Luffy in check. Her love for money and knowledge of the weather means she is a cunning opponent but lacks the courage to use her strength to its fullest potential.

While she massively powered up in Wano, Nami is still the weakest member of the Straw Hat crew. As part of the weak trio, Nami didn't have many fights or feats to back up her strength. Getting Zeus was a huge boost in both physical and special attacks, with Zeus' thunderbolt able to knock back Big Mom, one of the strongest emperors in One Piece, and defeat Ulti after a few blows.

9 Usopp

First Appearance: Episode 8

Image via Toei Animation

The Straw Hats sniper; Sogeking; God Usopp. This long-nosed fellow goes under many names, but his lying and cowardly attitude doesn't match his extravagant titles. After Luffy stopped Kuro's dastardly plan, Usopp joined the Straw Hat to go on actual death-defying adventures. This sniper is proficient at shooting with his slingshot and creating useful trinkets that are both functional and deadly.

Usopp is a weird character to rank based on strength, considering he has incredible durability and has survived unprecedented power. His unique character is partly why One Piece is an essential anime, with him taking down some of the most hax characters, such as Perona and Sugar, in goofy ways. However, Usopp hasn't gotten a proper fight since Dressrosa, only helping in recent arcs, but he is sure to get a massive power boost in Elbaph.

8 Brook

First Appearance: Episode 337

Image via Toei Animation

After Gecko Moria, one of the strongest warlords in One Piece, stole his shadow, Brook aimlessly wandered the haunted seas. Regaining his shadow, Brook joined his second crew, The Straw Hat pirates, entertaining them with the many instruments he could play. Brook was the last member to join the crew pre-time-skip, but he stayed loyal, proving the musical swordsman is a reliable yet quirky addition.

Brook is the character with the least one-on-one fights in the Straw Hats, only fighting Zeo, the Fishman, and Giolla from Dressrosa. While he did win these fights, Brook mainly falls in a support role, assisting characters to fight stronger enemies, which is why he ranks lower on this list. However, he was the MVP during Whole Cake Island, from destroying the picture, getting a copy of the poneglyph, and standing up to Big Mom, proving he has what it takes to be stronger; he just needs a more challenging one-on-one opponent.

7 Tony Tony Chopper

First Appearance: Episode 81

Image via Toei Animation

The Straw Hat crew is full of diverse members with quirky personalities and rebellious attitudes, but the most peculiar member is undoubtedly Tony Tony Chopper. After helping him on Drum Island, the humanoid reindeer would join the crew as their resident doctor and "emergency rations." Chopper can transform into multiple different forms because of his Human-Human fruit, giving him a variety of specialties.

Chopper is one of the cuddliest and most friendly Straw Hats, but fans shouldn't underestimate him just because he is cute. While many debate his position, Chopper is most likely the strongest of the weak trio, having multiple one-on-one fights that he won without caveats. Everyone remembers his Monster Point in one of the Straw Hats' best arcs in One Piece, displaying ridiculous strength he can now control. Chopper hasn't had a solo fight in a while, but he is still a force to be reckoned with.

6 Franky

First Appearance: Episode 233

Image via Toei Animation

Starting as a villain in the Water 7 arc, Franky would team up with the crew out of common interest. However, he would join the Straw Hat pirates after sharing a brotherly connection. Franky is a shipwright who made the Thousand Sunny and continues to maintain and upgrade the vessel and occasionally steer it. He is a valuable member and a powerful cyborg, upgrading his body with fancy robotic inventions.

Franky scales up or down to his opponents, meaning he'll have a close fight no matter what. Unfortunately, this approach results in some pathetic losses, but it is a great trait that keeps him in any fight, no matter how intense the opponent is. His brawl with Señor Pink was one of the manliest and best fights in One Piece, but he also showcased immense strength, guts, and ingenuity in his fight against Sasaki. Fans have yet to see the peak of Franky's strength, but he is undoubtedly one of the mightiest crew members with his super inventions.

5 Nico Robin

First Appearance: Episode 67

Image via Toei Animation

Similar to Nami, Robin had a few demons when joining the Straw Hat crew after Alabasta, which came back to haunt her in Water 7 and Enies Lobby, some of the best arcs in One Piece. Despite the Government's best efforts, they couldn't stop Luffy and his crew from reclaiming Robin. She is the archeologist of the crew, a title no one would expect on a pirate ship, but Robin is arguably the most valuable member.

It took decades for Robin to get a solo fight, playing a supporting role in every Straw Hat scuffle. Everyone knew she was powerful, with her devil fruit ability posing unique attacks and uses. However, it wasn't until Wano that fans learned how powerful she was. Robin's Demonio Fleur gave her a massive power boost and terrifying transformation that easily defeated Black Maria, proving Robin is one of the strongest Straw Hats.

4 Jinbe

First Appearance: Episode 430

Image via Toei Animation

Jinbe is the most recent Straw Hat member, with fans waiting years for him to fulfill his promise after accepting the position at Whole Cake Island but officially joining in Wano. This former warlord of the sea also served on the Sun Pirates, making him a veteran of the One Piece world. With plenty of experience and wisdom, Jinbe is the Straw Hat's helmsman, steering the ship through thick and thin.

Since Jinbe is the most recent Straw Hat, fans haven't seen his chemistry fully develop or witness many solo fights. However, viewers can assume his strength based on the title alone. He has more experience than everyone, defeating Gecko Moria and warding off Akainu. But his underrated One Piece fight shows his true strength, defeating Who's Who with little difficulty, one of the strongest Tobbi Roppo.

3 Vinsmoke Sanji

First Appearance: Episode 20

Image via Toei Animation

While the bottom of the list is always up for debate, most fans will agree with the top three strongest Straw Hat members. Sanji is the left hand of the crew and the trusty cook, delivering delicious meals when he isn't fawning over Nami and Robin. Joining the crew after Baratie, Sanji has a rocky history and the most development of the Straw Hats, leaving to marry into the Charlotte family, only to return through Luffy's dedication.

The monster trio always gets the most prominent fights in each arc, meaning Sanji has fought some of the best villains in One Piece. These fights keep improving his strength, putting him in a comfortable third place, unlikely to ever move up. While that is just the way One Piece works, Sanji has proved to be immensely powerful from his speed, flaming techniques, invisibility raid suit, and Ifrit Jambe, which he used to topple one of the strongest members of Kaido's crew.

2 Roronoa Zoro

First Appearance: Episode 1

Image via Toei Animation

Who else would be second on this list other than the vice-captain himself, Roronoa Zoro? As the first member to join the crew, Zoro is the most loyal Straw Hat, and he never wavers in his dedication to the captain. He is a swordsman and spends most of his time training and sleeping, preparing to beat Dracule Mihawk and become the world's strongest swordsman.

A character can't make a grand claim without backing it up, and Zoro has proved that he is well on his way to becoming the world's strongest swordsman through intense training and dedication. Despite never seeming fully healthy, Zoro manages to win most of his fights and has shown remarkable feats, such as taking all of Luffy's pain, defeating King, standing up to Admrials, and wounding Kaido. With overwhelming strength and technique, Zoro is one of the strongest characters in One Piece.

1 Monkey D. Luffy

First Appearance: Episode 1

Image via Toei Animation

Obviously, Luffy is going to be number one, as no other Straw Hat can compare to the captain and one of the four emperors of the sea. Dreaming about sailing the seas and looking for the One Piece, Luffy is the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, founding the group and inspiring other members to chase their dreams and help each other. He has faced countless opponents, but his strength and dedication always keep him in the fight.

As the series's protagonist, fans have seen the most from Luffy, including his many feats and unending potential. He is the closest character to finding the One Piece, with three out of four poneglyphs he got through defeating powerful enemies. No matter how many times he falls, Luffy keeps getting up, proving his durability, speed, adaptability, and creativity in a fight. He has bested legendary characters such as Kaido, Katakuri, Doflamingo, and Crocodile with his devil fruit, and after awakening Gear 5, Luffy is undoubtedly the strongest Straw Hat.

