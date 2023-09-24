Following the One Piece Series' journey to finding the ultimate treasure, the Devil Fruits have played an imperative role in shaping the excellent storyline. Even though the World Government witnesses Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Mi devil fruit as the most troublesome, there exist other fruits with prominent command over extraordinary powers.

One Piece, over the course of 1074 episodes, has showcased an abundance of Devil Fruits, each portraying unique potencies and abilities. Certainly, there are mainly three types of Devil Fruits; Logia, Paramecia, and Zoan. The Logia type allows the utilizer to transform its body into the nature of a respected element, for instance, Smoker, who can transform into Smoke. Meanwhile, the Paramecia type manifests strange capabilities. Kuma embodies paramecia-type powers. Zoan-type fruits allow the users to completely transform into an animal species, the same as Kaido transforming into a dragon.

10 Doku Doku no Mi

The Doku Doku no Mi is a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit, enabling the user to have control over the various types of poisons. Additionally, the user of Doku Doku no Mi is immune to a wide array of toxins. Magellan, the Warden of Impel Down, is shown to utilize the powers of this fruit. Magellan was shown to create poison bombs, poison arrows, and even a poison dragon that behaved according to him.

During the pre-time-skip period, Doku Doku no Mi seemed to be unfathomable, as Magellan managed to defeat the two of the strongest pirates; Luffy and Blackbeard. Despite having such a formidable ability, the wielder has to be cautious when using it, as it can poison its allies.

9 Mera Mera no Mi

By ingesting the Mera Mera no Mi, a Fire Logia-type Devil Fruit, both the late Ace and now Sabo have gained extensive control over the fire. This enabled them to exploit Flames at their own will, creating diverse combat strategies. This devil fruit bestowed its users with great names like Sabo - The Flame Emperor and Ace - The Fire Fist and made them one of the best television fantasy heroes.

However, the might of the Mera Mera no Mi fruit seems to be overshadowed by certain other Logia-type Devil Fruits like Ice. In addition, Akainu's Magu Magu no Mi fruit is the best counter for the abilities of Mera Mera no Mi. This is primarily due to Magma being hotter than flames. This was a primary reason why Admiral Akainu was able to put a hole through Ace's chest.

8 Zushi Zushi no Mi

Admiral Fujitora has consumed the Zushi Zushi no Mi fruit, which allows him to manipulate gravitational pull. This distinct fruit ability enables Fujitora to control everything within its reach, ranging from the moving land structures to the battleships in the ocean. By utilizing the force of Zushi Zushi no Mi, Fujitora can even summon meteors.

Nonetheless, this manipulation can be disrupted by physically attacking the Admiral (as done by Zoro). Moreover, the Zushi Zushi no Mi seems to be ineffective on individuals with strong physiques, who can maintain their position even in adverse conditions.

7 Goro Goro no Mi

The Goro Goro no Mi is a logia-type fruit owned by Enel. It grants Enel the ability to influence the power of electricity. Nico Robin has remarked the Goro Goro no Mi fruit is the most fearsome devil fruit. The Goro Goro no Mi fruit had made Enel almost ungraspable, as physical attacks can transcend the body. Furthermore, Enel was even able to move at lightning speed, making it next to impossible to catch up.

However, the protagonist of One Piece - Luffy, is immune to Enel's attacks due to his rubber-based abilities.

6 Nikyu Nikyu no Mi

By employing the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi devil fruit, Bartholomew Kuma can repulse everything that comes in contact with his paws. It is a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit, having the unique potential of exploiting even intangible notions like Memories, Pain, or even Fatigue. The same was showcased in "Episode 377" of One Piece, where Zoro took all physical damage from Luffy's body.

Despite being possessed with such formidable powers, it solely functions when Kuma uses paws on his hands. In case the hands of devil fruit users are inhabited, the abilities can be nullified.

5 Pika Pika no Mi

This Logia-type devil fruit empowers Admiral Kizaru to fight alongside the power and speed of light, making him one of the strongest Marines. The Pika Pika no Mi fruit allows Kizaru to shoot laser beams, block attacks, and even evade attacks by letting them pass through his body. The user of this fruit can even craft weapons made from the light.

Despite retaining mystifying power, the Pika Pika no Mi fruit can be underwhelmed by the use of strong Haki. Dark King Silvers Rayleigh used Haki to temporarily disrupt Kizaru's tangibility.

4 Hie Hie no Mi

The Hie Hie no Mi is an Ice Logia-type devil fruit that ensured Formal Admiral Aikoji a great reign over ice. By using the Hie Hie no Mi powers, Aikoji can frame ice weapons, construct ice barricades, and even freeze enormous water waves. During Marineford, Aikoji saved the Marines by freezing the two great Tsunamis summoned by Whitebeard.

The greatest feat achieved by Aikoji was the 10-day-long fight with Aikainu at Punk Hazard. This conflict entirely transformed the geographical landscape, rendering the place an inhabitable badland.

3 Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix

The Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Pheonix, is a Zoan-type devil fruit, consumed by Whitebeard's first wing commander, Marco. Same as the other Zoan devil fruits, this fruit has bestowed Marco with incredible physical strength, allowing him to transform into a majestic Phoenix. The Tori Tori no Mi has a remarkable regenerative ability, allowing users to return to normal state very quickly.

Even though the Tori Tori no Mi has excellent regenerative ability, it is not exempt from limitations. Continuous battles or the use of strong Haki can push Tori Tori no Mi users to their limit. Monkey D. Garp was able to disrupt Marco by using the Haki.

2 Gomu Gomu no Mi

"Gomu Gomu no" are the words that One Piece viewers are very familiar with. The Gomu Gomu no Mi is the Paramecia-type and one of the mysterious fruit within the entire series. Even after 1074 episodes, fans continue to speculate on the real powers of Straw Hat Luffy's devil fruit. Gomu Gomu no Mi granted the main protagonist - Monkey D. Luffy, the abilities of a rubber. He can stretch his hands, pump his body, and even deliver numerous Gatling punches at a time.

The recent episodes have showcased Gear 5th, a form of Luffy where he manages to defeat one of the mightiest Yonko; Kaido. Clearly, the powers of this fruit seem to be widening and will soon rise even to fight against Shanks.

1 Yami Yami no Mi

The Yami Yami no Mi exists among the few devil fruit that have the ability to negate the powers of other devil fruit users within its environs. Darkness manipulation is the sole ability that affords Marshal D. Teach (Blackbeard) a decisive upper edge over any devil fruit user. The same happened in a confrontation between Blackbeard with Ace, where Ace's Mera Mera no Mi was subjugated by darkness.

Additionally, the Yami Yami no Mi can even extract the devil fruit out from the adversary. Blackbeard relied on this power to drag out Whitebeard's Gura Gura no Mi and Trafalgar Law's Ope Ope no Mi fruit.

