After taking a closer look at the One Piece world, the Grand Line is filled with a plethora of potent characters with some of the greatest devil fruit powers. Most of the strong characters or the captains of pirate crews in One Piece use devil fruit, exhibiting incredible strength and a strong will to sustain on the Grand Line.

While devil fruits are a common aspect of the series that shapes the power structure, plenty of other prominent personalities do not employ devil fruits and solely rely on their sheer muscle. Most often, non-devil fruit users rely on other mechanisms like Haki, snipers, or swords. Despite their negligence toward striking powers, some non-devil fruit users are on par with most devil fruit users and establish themselves as a principal figure of the series.

10 Koby

First Appearance: One Piece Episode 1 - "I'm Luffy! The Man Who Will Become the Pirate King!"

Koby is among the first few characters who become friends with Luffy. Though the initial look at Koby's weak physique left users with the thought that Koby is just a character that will be lost in the timeline, Koby trained under Vice-Admiral Monkey D. Garp and quickly elevated his rank in the Marines. Currently, serving as the Marine Captain, Cross Guild has assigned Koby a 5-star bounty.

During his early days of training, Garp realized the true potential of Koby to become a fine Marine. Koby's outlandish feat involves the release of a top-tier Haki that annihilates the arm of a gigantic stone statue of Avalo Pizarro, one of the Ten Titanic Captains of the Blackbeard Pirates.

9 Jinbe

First Appearance: One Piece Episode 430 - "A Warlord in Prison! Jinbe the Knight of the Sea"

As of now, Jinbe is the last member to join the Straw Hats pirates' crew and now serves as the helmsman. Prior to joining, Jinbe served as one of the seven Warlords of the Sea and was a member of the Big Mom Pirates. Perhaps Jinbe is the most experienced and strategic member of Straw Hats. His excellent tactical moves involve joining Big Mom to prevent her attacks and raids on Fishman Island.

His expertise in Fishman Karate and Fishman Jujutsu allows him to manipulate water around him, making him a potent fighting figure. Using these skills, Jinbe strikes enemies with water-based attacks and projectiles. To demonstrate his strength, Jinbe effortlessly defeated Who of the Droplets, one of the Tobiroppo of the Beasts Pirates.

8 Sanji

First Appearance: One Piece Episode 20 - "The Famous Cook! Sanji of the Floating Restaurant"

Sanji, popularly known as Black Leg Sanji, is one of the princes of the Germa Kingdom who joined Straw Hats during the Baratie Arc. Alongside Luffy and Zoro, Sanji is a member of the Monster Trio who aspires to find All Blue. After the time skip, Sanji's powers have increased extraordinarily, allowing him to coat his legs with Armament Haki and deal lethal blows. One of the greatest powers of Sanji is Diable Jambe.

Now that Sanji has awakened his Germa powers, he is unfathomable for most of the weak attacks, preventing any unnecessary injuries. These power-ups and Germa modifications enabled Sanji to deliver Ifrit Jambe: Boeuf Burst, an enhancement of Diable Jambe, which was powerful enough to overwhelm Queen, an All-Star of the Beasts Pirates.

7 Zoro

First Appearance: One Piece Episode 1 - "I'm Luffy! The Man Who Will Become the Pirate King!"

Another Straw Hats pirate and the first crew member to join Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, is the swordsman who is striving to become the greatest swordsman. There once was a time when Zoro was more famous than Luffy for his feats as a bounty hunter, recognized as The Pirate Hunter Zoro. During the time skip, Roronoa trained under the current strongest swordsman, Mihawk Hawkeye, and during this period he mastered his control over Armament and Observation Haki. Though not explicitly showcased, Zoro displayed a small amount of Color of the Supreme King.

Zoro is the descendant of the legendary Ryuma, and his incredible strength allows him to wield Enma. Though he can't completely control his Blade as for now, Enma's and Zoro's true potential was displayed during his fierce clash with King the Wildfire, a Beasts' pirate with over 1.3 Billion Berry bounty. During this clash, Zoro dealt various attacks, but his final blow, King of Hell: Three Dragon Style – 103 Mercies: Dragon Damnation, pierced through the King's defense, leading to King's defeat.

6 Kouzuki Oden

First Appearance: One Piece Episode 910 - "A Legendary Samurai - The Man Who Roger Admired!"