The Big Picture Get ready for the One Piece Music Symphony 25th Anniversary Tour coming to the U.S. from July 6 to July 10.

Composer Kohei Tanaka has created new arrangements for iconic One Piece songs to be performed by a 50-musician orchestra.

One Piece is a popular manga and anime franchise following the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew in search of the legendary One Piece treasure.

The world of One Piece will be hitting the stage near you. In celebration of the anime's 25th anniversary, the ONE PIECE Music Symphony 25th Anniversary Tour will be making its way to the U.S., playing iconic shows from the show.

This special anime concerto will tour in America for 5 days, starting on July 6 in Los Angeles, and will conclude on July 10 in Las Vegas. According to Anime News Network, composer One Piece's Kohei Tanaka has prepared new arrangements for some of the songs, that will be performed by a 50-musician orchestra. Some of the songs that will be performed on tour include, “Haha naru Umi” (Mother Sea), the lighthearted “Sekai no ichiban oden da!!” (This is the best oden in the world!!), and the amazing “Ore no saikouchiten” (Luffy's Gear 5 acclaimed theme), just to name a few

The ONE PIECE Music Symphony is a worldwide music tour that will begin on June 1 in South Korea and will end on December 1, 2024, in France. This concert was first announced back on March 21st 2024 and tickets for the U.S. leg are now available for purchase.

What is 'One Piece'?

Image via Funimation

One Piece is a Japanese media franchise that started as a manga by Eiichiro Oda in 1997 and received an anime adaptation in 1999, which is still being produced to this day. The franchise is about a group of pirates who are searching for the One Piece, a pile of treasure that was owned by Pirate King, Gol D. Roger. As of writing, One Piece is currently in its 21st season. CBR reported that Oda confirmed the manga's eventual end and that the final chapter is scheduled to come out sometime between 2024 and 2025.

In 2023, Netflix released the One Piece live-action adaptation, starring Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero, and Taz Skylar. Oda was one of the executive producers for this live-action and ensured that the Netflix adaptation kept the spirit of the original manga. This adaptation broke Netflix's record of producing terrible live-action adaptations of popular anime and was highly praised by fans and critics. On September 2023, it was announced that One Piece would receive a second season, with Percy Jackson and the Olympians' executive producer, Joe Tracz, listed as the show's newest showrunner.

One Piece is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Meanwhile, all season 1 episodes for the live-action adaptation are out on Netflix.