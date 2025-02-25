The One Piece is the elusive treasure that is capable of making the captain of the Going Merry, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), King of the Pirates. The journey to fulfilling his ambition is one he cannot make alone, given that sailing a ship alone is nigh impossible, and it'd be easier to face difficult foes with a crew at one's back. Step forward, the Straw Hat crew, which consists of the sword-wielding badass, Roronoa Zoro, played by Mackenyu, the chef, Vinsmoke Sanji, played by Taz Skylar, the navigator, Nami, played by Emily Rudd, and the sniper, Usopp, played by Jacob Romero Gibson. Together, they bring a wide range of skills that hopefully will see them achieve their goal.

One of those highly important skill sets involves combat. In Luffy, the Straw Hats have an individual who has consumed a devil fruit, with his Gomu Gomu no Mi granting him rubber-like abilities. Zoro has his swords, and Sanji his fairly ordinary kick-based fighting style. Within the lore created by Eiichirô Oda's original mangaka, Sanji's Black Leg Style of fighting rarely ever gets the appreciation it deserves. Skylar looks to change that, revealing that his fiery kicks are way harder to pull off than they look. Speaking in an interview with Comicbook.com, Skylar reveals the special training he had to undergo to pull off his kicks, saying, “I finished the first season with so many injuries…my knees felt like they were made of legos and held together by cello tape.”

Despite his fighting style being non-flashy, Skylar's comments highlight how difficult pulling off such moves are, and why they require more appreciation. In the series, Sanji has always been considered the third-strongest Straw Hat crew member, behind Luffy and Zoro, which means he must certainly be doing something right. “It took me like three months or so to kind of feel like my knees were stable again. And I still kept training throughout that time,” Skylar adds about the tasking nature of the Black Leg Style on the body.

There Will Be More of Sanji's Black Leg Style in Future Seasons... Hopefully

Image via Netflix

With the Straw Hat crew heading into the Grand Line in Season 2, we are likely to see more of Sanji's fighting style as they come up against new foes. Looking ahead to the coming season previously, the actor teased that the second season of the series will be "bigger, faster, and louder." He went on to discuss a prospective third season, saying, "You know what, I try to not look further in front of me than the next hour that I have in my life. I don't know where I'm going to be in two months or in three or tomorrow, so I try not to look too far ahead. Once we know what we're doing, I will hone into the thing that we're doing. It's kind of my way to go about it."

The second season of Netflix’s One Piece has no official premiere date. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Source: Comicbook.com