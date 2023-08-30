The Big Picture The final trailer for Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece gives a closer look at the heart of the show.

The trailer showcases the action and emotion of the series, introducing both the heroes and the villains they'll encounter on their quest.

Paying tribute to its origins, the Japanese voice cast from the original anime will reprise their roles in the dub of the live-action series.

There is less than a day to go until the release of Netflix's highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, based on the long-running Manga and the anime of the same name. Now, the streamer has released the final trailer, giving us a last look at what to expect before setting sail with Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat crew when the series premieres on August 31.

In the trailers and images released so far, we've managed to get a look at our heroes, our villains, and the many fantastical things they'll encounter on the high seas in their quest to find the legendary One Piece treasure, but the newest trailer from Netflix gives us the best look we've had so far at the heart of the show. While the driving force behind the adventure is Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), whose goal in life is to track down the One Piece and in the process become King of the Pirates, each of his crew members — Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) — has a dream of their own, too. The new trailer shows just how far each of them are willing to go in pursuit of what they want, and how much their fearless captain bolsters them in the endeavor.

The trailer is also the best look audiences have had at the antagonists in action, from Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward), to Dracule Mihawk (Steven Ward), to Arlong (McKinley Belcher III), and even Vice-Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan) of the Marines, who likely poses a very different sort of threat to the pirates in their adventure. Also appearing is Koby (Morgan Davies), who fans of the Manga and anime will remember as a very early ally of Luffy's when he first sets out on his adventure. The new look really captures an adventurous spirit, and of all the trailers seen thus far, is probably the most emotion-driven, as well as action driven.

Image via Netflix

A Homecoming For the Original Cast

As exciting as the new adaptation is, there's an entire generation that grew up with the anime as well. The live-action series pays considerable tribute to those origins, with the announcement earlier this summer that the original Japanese voice cast for the Straw Hat pirates would be reprising their roles in the Japanese dub, something fans got a peek at when the Japanese-language trailer dropped late last week.

One Piece sets sail on Netflix tomorrow. Watch the new trailer below: